If you read our mention of the Lexington Wine Walk on Main in the column a few weeks back but couldn’t make it for whatever reason, you’re in luck! The severe weather back on May 11 forced them to reschedule the ninth annual Wine Walk for this Friday, May 31. So if you fancy a stroll down the lovely reinvigoration project that is downtown Lexington, all while tasting wines, eating hors d’oeuvres, and enjoying live music, check it out. Tickets are $40 per person at the event’s Facebook page, and of course, the tickets for the previous date are still good for this one.
Craft & Draft, Local Breweries Host Weekend-Long Party
Get ready to pull your title belt off the mantle and head on down to rassle some beers at Brewmania 2019! Both Saturday and Sunday this weekend, Craft and Draft is hosting a craft beer block party smackdown featuring River Rat Brewery and Tradesman Brewing Co. Both breweries will be featured on the taps both days in a battle to see who can sell the most pints. Two of those beers will be collaboration beers between Craft and Draft and the breweries: the Tangerine Dream Columbia super-collab, and a peach grisette done with Tradesman. Some highly in-demand food trucks will be out both days with City Limits Q and Wurst Wagen on Saturday and Cousins Maine Lobster on Sunday. There will be live music from Cayla Fralick on Saturday and Cletus Baltimore on Sunday.
Swamp Cabbage Hosts Fundraiser
Speaking of local collaborations, head out to Swamp Cabbage Brewing Company this Saturday for their second annual Luau to Get Lei’d for Cycstic Fibrosis. Get ready to hula the day away as the Brewsky Brothers join Swamp Cabbage in a day to raise money and awareness for cystic fibrosis. The Brewsky Brothers and Swamp Cabbage White IPA collaboration will be on tap as well as many other beers. There will be a silent auction to benefit the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. They’re getting real with this thing and even roasting a pig. The fun runs from 3 to 8 p.m., so head out and wear your Hawaiian best.
Angry Fish Turns 1
Saturday is a truly busy day for craft beer lovers as Angry Fish Brewing Co. in Lexington celebrates its first anniversary from noon to 11 p.m. They will have live music, games and door prizes. There will also be two new beers on tap to celebrate as well that “are months in the making.” Maybe a little barrel aging action? In any case, happy first year to Angry Fish, and cheers to many more!