Jake’s on Devine has long held the mantle of most dog-friendly local place to drink — but The Venue on Main is looking to get in on the slobbery fun with Pups n’ Pints. Every Friday starting June 7, the Main Street spot wants you to bring your dog to its patio. This week’s kickoff event features a tap takeover from Cayce’s Steel Hands Brewing, with offerings including its Irish Red Ale, Coffee Lager, Golden Ale, Lime Golden Ale and Tropical IPA. The event runs from 6 to 9 p.m. at 1624 Main St.
Yes Way Rosé
Wine writers often describe rosés as uncomplicated, fun wines — but that can have the unfortunate effect of suggesting there’s not much to learn about them. In reality, within the category of dry rosé wines there’s a lot of variation, from pale and minerally Provençal rosés to fruit-forward, deep pink rosés of syrah. Whether you’re a longtime rosé lover or just looking to try something new, Curiosity Coffee Shop hosts a free rosé tasting this Thursday, June 6, from 5 to 7 p.m.
New Bar and Restaurant, New Coffee Shop Now Open
A few new spots have made their way across our radar recently. First, there’s the Gold Den, which opened at 110 Columbia Northeast Drive. In addition to serving lunch, dinner and brunch (chicken and waffles, burgers, pork chops), it’s been hosting DJs and live music. Look it up on Facebook for more details.
Also new is Blūm, a Devine Street coffee shop. For more information on it, see this week’s Drink of the Week.
Learn About Tea
Drinking isn’t always just about alcohol, and the Lexington County Public Library wants to hip you to the wonders of tea with a new monthly series about tea and reading. This Sunday, June 9, from 2:30 to 4 p.m. at the library’s main branch (5440 Augusta Road), you can hear a short lecture about a tea or book-related topic and enjoy a full English tea with hot teas, cookies, sandwiches and more. You’re even encouraged to dress up in fancy clothes if you so desire. For more information, call 803-785-2680.
