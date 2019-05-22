It was an interesting weekend in South Carolina craft beer as Charleston’s Frothy Beard Brewing Company faced intense online scrutiny after one of its partners made public comments on abortion that many took as transphobic.
Wesley Donehue, Frothy Beard partner and owner of Push Digital, a PR firm focusing mainly on conservative politics, frustrated with the idea of “no uterus, no choice,” wrote that he was “self-identifying as a woman so I can have an opinion on abortion,” among other comments. The public outcry was fairly swift, with many calling for Donehue to be removed as partner. Donehue was quick to remove Frothy Beard from his Twitter bio and eventually deactivated his Twitter account entirely. Frothy Beard posted an apology on their Facebook page late Friday night to “women across the world and the LGBTQ+ community.” It read, in part, “The brewery and the other partners do not share the opinions of the arguements [sic] found and shared on social media” by Donehue.
As Free Times was going to press May 20, Charleston City Paper reported that Donehue was leaving the company.
Beer Dinners for You
In more fun news, this week looks like a great one to head out to Lexington for some beer dinners. First up is the Brewer’s Brunch at Old Mill Brewpub featuring Cottontown Brew Lab this Sunday, May 26, from 1 to 4 p.m. Cottontown brewer Brandon Evans and Old Mill chef Sturgis Coleman put together this four-course brunch. And it looks like a doozy. How does a Bradford watermelon gazpacho paired with margarita gose sound to you? Or maybe sea scallops with a rosé lager? Tickets are available on the event Facebook page and are $60 per person which includes tax, gratuity and a very handsome commemorative glass. The last day to purchase tickets is Thursday, May 23, at 5 p.m., so don’t miss out.
Then next Wednesday, May 29, is a five-course beer dinner at Krafty Draft Brew Pub starting at 7 p.m. This will be a five-course dinner with dishes like crab cakes with sriracha aioli, and shrimp and grits with sausage gravy. While there’s no word on the beer pairings, but with 100-plus taps, I’m sure Krafty Draft will be able to find ones that suit each course perfectly. Tickets are $35 per person and must be purchased in advance from Krafty Draft.
