Oktoberfest is upon us. Here's the comprehensive guide of where to celebrate in Columbia.

Oktoberfest, a weeks long beer-drinking celebration that happens once a year in Munich, will be celebrated at bars and breweries across the Columbia area starting this month.

From Columbia Craft in the Vista releasing three speciality beers during the celebration to Savage Craft Ale Works in West Columbia hosting the city's mayor as he taps the first beer keg, the Oktoberfest offerings are uniquely Columbia.

Oktoberfest beer is typically characterized as lighter lagers that have a higher than normal alcohol content, according to Robby Lybrand, a professor at the University of South Carolina who teaches classes on craft beer.

"They're kind of their own thing. I mean, I hate to say they're their own style, but they really are their own style," Lybrand said.

The festival, which typically runs from mid-September to the first week in October, is massively popular in Munich — drawing more than six million people each year. It's expected that the event will feature over seven million liters of beer.

And even though the smaller festivals in Columbia don't draw millions or last for several weeks, they do share some similarities — from versions of German Oktoberfest beers to featuring traditional German cuisine like schnitzel and bratwursts.

"Around here, you know, we try to replicate it the best we can, but we never come close to what they do (in Munich)," Lybrand said.

In preparation for this year's festivities and German-centric tap lists, Free Times has curated a list of all the spots to celebrate the annual occasion.

River Rat Brewery

1231 Shop Rd. (803) 724-5712 riverratbrewery.com. Sept. 16

The oldest brewery in the city, River Rat Brewery will host their Oktoberfest event on Sept. 16 from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. The event will include German offerings popular in the United States like bratwursts and large pretzels, as well as beer like a Märzen beer, a Bavaria-style lager with a malty flavor, and a Helles Bock, a rich, malty lager. The Saturday event takes place at 1231 Shop Rd. Keep an eye on River Rat's social media for a pre-sale on liter mugs.

Steel Hands Brewing

2350 Foreman St., Cayce (803) 708-9864 steelhandsbrewing.com Sept. 23

This well-known Cayce brewery brings back their Oktoberfest this year with tons of German-themed activities and food. The brewery will unveil its Festbier — a pale lager with a clear Pilsner malt that's become popular at German Oktoberfest celebrations around the world — and also have live German music from groups like the Mountain Top Polka band. There will also be a costume contest with the chance to win a $25 gift card to the brewery. The brewery opens at noon on Sept. 23 and the official festivities kick off at 6 p.m. The event is free at 2350 Foreman St in Cayce.

Columbia Craft Brewing Company

520 Greene St. (803) 799-6027 columbiacraft.com Sept. 24

The brewery just outside of the Vista will host its fifth annual Oktoberfest event in late September. On Sept. 24 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. the brewery will release a triple German style beer release, according to the brewery's social media — one is their annually-released Festbier, a favorite among Oktoberfest celebrations, along with two that rotate each year. This year will feature a Weissbier (similar to an American wheat beer) and a German IPA which is crafted as an IPA and uses German ingredients. The Wurst Wagen, a food truck known for its German-esque fare, will be at the spot as well. The event is free.

Smoked

1643 Main St. (803) 567-5599 smokedsc.com Sept. 29

In its first year open, Smoked will host an Oktoberfest event. A ticketed event, Smoked will hold it on Sept. 29 at 6 p.m. Tickets will run you $30 but that includes two Peak Drift (the brewing company that operates out of the restaurant) beers, brats and live music on the patio. The microbrewery will highlight two beers — one, a traditional German-style Oktoberfest Märzen crafted with German malts, and the other an American-style Hefeweizen made with locally grown wheat. A Hefeweizen is a type of weiss beer, which means "white beer" in German, the use of a locally grown wheat makes it American. There will also be additional German-themed entrees and dessert from Executive Chef Daniel Lee. The event will be at 1643 Main St.

Hazelwood Brewing Company

711 E. Main St., Lexington (803) 785-3947 hazelwoodbeerco.com

For a bit of a later celebration, Hazelwood Brewing Company's head brewer and owner Matt Rodgers partners with Bierkeller Columbia's Scott Burgess for a traditional German Steinbier — a Bamberg-style beer that's crafted using hot rocks, giving it a smoky flavor. The event will take place later in November so keep an eye out for more information at hazelwoodbeerco.com. Until then, Rodgers suggested his Noche, a dark Mexican-style lager brewed with maize and roasted malts, as an Oktoberfest offering.

South Carolina Brewers Guild

800 Gervais St. scbeer.org Oct. 15

This October, the state's brewer's guild will host a craft beer festival in Columbia that will emulate a similar vibe to Oktoberfest celebrations. The Oct. 15 event will feature over 80 breweries from across the state and will be held at the Junction 800 space (800 Gervais St.). Tickets, which includes unlimited beer tastings, can be purchased for $55 at the guild's website. More information can be found at facebook.com/scbrewers.

Savage Craft Ale Works

430 Center St., West Columbia (803) 888-6005 savagecraft.com Oct. 1

On the tail end of the actual Oktoberfest, Savage Craft Ale Works in West Columbia will host its event on Oct. 1 from 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. The free event holds an annual tradition of allowing the city's mayor to tap the first beer barrel — this year, West Columbia's Tem Miles will lead that ceremony. This is the first year that the brewery will be crafting a Hefeweizen option for the celebration. On top of that, they'll also offer Festbeir and Pumpkin beer alongside a costume contest and live music.

WECO Bottle & Biergarten

626 Meeting St., West Columbia (803) 851-1279 wecobeer.com Oct. 21-23

While the bottle shop and popular outdoor patio spot already has some Oktoberfest beers on tap — namely the Hundstage Festbier, which is a Munich-style Festbier, and a Münchner Lager — it won't hold an official event until later in the year in hopes of better weather, according to owner Phill Blair. The Oktoberfest is plotted for Oct. 21-23 and will feature more German beers on tap. Keep an eye on the spot's social media for more details.

Swamp Cabbage Brewery

921 Brookwood Dr. 803) 939-2589 swampcabbagebrewing.com

The smaller brewery just outside of the state fairgrounds won't celebrate Oktoberfest, but instead will hold their annual Halloweenfest. An official date for the event hasn't been set yet, according to owner Doug Boyd, but in years past the event has featured a costume and pumpkin carving contest, live music and beer. Keep up with the brewery's social media for an official date.

Craft and Draft

2706 Devine St. (803) 764-2575 craftanddraftbeer.com

7583 St. Andrews Rd., Irmo (803) 708-4331 craftanddraftbeer.com

Maybe you're not a fan of the Oktoberfest events and happenings, but you love the German-style beer. That's where Craft and Draft comes in. The bottle shop and taproom, with two locations — one on Devine Street and the other out in Irmo — has a variety of Oktoberfest beers available on tap in the coming weeks and a plethora of options available by can. They update their tap list regularly on their website.

Soda City Beer Garden

1624 Main St. (803) 400-8286 sodacitybeergarden.com

Similar to Craft and Draft, Soda City Beer Garden, a brainchild from the Middletons, a Columbia family who own a handful of bars and restaurants in the area, will not host an Oktoberfest event. But the pour-it-yourself taproom features walls and walls of 75 beer options, including German-style offerings and Oktoberfest favorites. Their tap list changes regularly and is updated on their website.

editor's note: this list will be updated as more information becomes available.