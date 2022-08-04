New Columbia canned cocktail startup launches drinks: 'A little bit more elevated'

After years of tossing around different business ideas, one started to come to fruition for Kelly and Emily Barnes when the COVID-19 pandemic started — canning and distributing a craft cocktail.
Kelly had worked in the beverage distribution industry for nearly two decades when he, alongside his wife, Emily, realized the hard seltzer industry was taking off.
"Everything just pointed to do it, but do it like right now. Don't wait," Kelly said. When he was furloughed during the pandemic, he took a leap of faith.
The Barnes began Boat Drink Beverage LLC, which they use to distribute their flavored, canned Vodka drink known as a "Yachtail" — one of the first South Carolina-produced sparkling cocktails with pineapple, grapefruit and cranberry flavors.
The couple saw how popular the hard seltzer industry had become over the last few years — with a nearly 300% growth in market share from 2018 to 2020, according to Drizly's 2022 consumer trend report — and how it appeared that the canned cocktail industry was headed in a similar direction.
"It seemed like most all of (hard seltzers) are really marketed more towards women, not a bad thing, but you got a lot of guys who really like the contents, but weren't really jazzed about holding the slender can," Kelly said. "We set out to look at what things we could do to be different than what's currently selling."
After months of planning, the canned cocktail made its way onto shelves just in time for Memorial Day weekend this year. The couple said they're selling the cocktail in over 40 retail stores and restaurants.
For a four pack of 6% ABV 12-ounce cans, you'll pay around $19, which the Barnes' said has caused some people to question the price. To that, they said the quality of flavors and real ingredients is what makes their beverage worth it.
"It's going to be a premium product and the price is going to reflect that," Kelly said. "It's a little bit more elevated, it's going to have the price point and it's going to have a little bit more alcohol and a lot more flavor."
The cans are sold in a handful of liquor stores from Charleston to Columbia including Green's Beverages, Bottles and Total Wine & More.