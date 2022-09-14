Here's how to avoid being that person at Columbia bars

Picture this: you're freshly 21 and new to the bar scene in Columbia. You walk into a stuffy, loud bar one night, ready to take on the world. People stand around the bar waiting for their chance to order as you frantically try to find a cocktail menu or tap list.

For these reasons, and more, bars can be stressful. Despite their casual, yet often chaotic, nature it's sometimes hard to know how to be a good bar patron.

That's why Free Times asked local bartenders, from places like college spots and dive bars to more ritzy cocktail bars, what ways you can be a good patron when visiting any bar. Here's what they said.

Do: Order the drink that you want

The bar is busy and there's no set drink menu. Do you stick with something simple like a Jack and Coke? But what if you don't like a Jack and Coke? What if you're big on martinis or want something a little fancier?

Don't fear, Columbia bartenders said.

The general consensus among bartenders in the area is that if you want a certain drink, no matter how complicated, order it. Most bartenders will make you whatever you want to drink if they've got the ingredients. And if they don't have said ingredients, they'll tell you.

"There are definitely certain drinks that if you order, we're going to tell you that you're in the wrong place. Like I can't make you Martinis and whatnot at Jake's," said Keith Johnson, a longtime bartender at Jake's on Devine, a popular college bar in the Five Points neighborhood.

Don't: Go crazy with different types of shots

While most bartenders don't care what you drink, it's important to be mindful with some drinks — specifically specialty shots.

Any kind of shot that requires mixing or shaking — basically anything that's not just a straight shot of alcohol — means that bartenders have to craft the shot and then rinse out the cocktail shaker before making another one.

"If you come to the bar with a group of people and you order a mixed shot, everyone should take the same one," Johnson said. "Like if three girls come up to the bar and they order three separate shots and they all have to be mixed separately, that's the number one most irritating drink order."

So if you're worried about being a nuisance while the bar is busy, maybe order the same shot for everyone in your group. This will help your bartender save time, especially during a rush, and the shot will accomplish the same thing regardless of the kind.

Do: Know what you want to order before you get to the bar

Sometimes nothing is more frustrating than getting to a bar patron and being prepared to take their order, only to find them unsure of what they want — especially during a busy night.

"Take your time figuring out what you want, before you get the bartender's attention. And if you really, truly don't know what you want, and you have questions, that's always fine," said Will Green, a bartender and co-owner of The Whig, Columbia's well-known dive bar across from the statehouse.

Bars often have their cocktail lists available on physical menus at the bar, through a scannable QR code menu or even as a list on the wall behind the bar. If you can't find a menu, you could order a go to staple drink or something simple like a two-ingredient cocktail.

Green said it's important to have a general idea of what you're looking for before you walk up to the bar or that you should be able to get to a decision quickly by asking a couple of questions of the bartender.

"It's just a matter of, okay, you've had a menu in hand, you've waited in line and now you're at the front. By that point, you should know what you want, or at least know the questions to ask to sort of get to where you want," Green said.

Don't: Whistle, snap or wave over the bartender

Of the bartenders we spoke to, this was one of the biggest shared frustrations, according to most bartenders if you make eye contact with them, they see you and they're coming to you shortly.

During rushes or busy nights, it's easy to feel ignored by the bartender, but snapping, waving or calling over won't usually do you much good either.

"Waving is generally unhelpful. Especially in a place like The Whig. Like we see you, we see everyone, we're going as fast as we can and we're being as efficient as possible. You don't have to sort of flag down our attention. Like, we know that you're there and we're getting to you," Green said.

Like in most situations in life, the best thing to do is to be patient and respectful to allow for an enjoyable experience for both you and your bartender.

Do: Trust your bartender (and their cocktail offerings)

If you're heading to a ritzier place that's known for signature cocktails, stick to the menu they've got when ordering drinks.

Of course, you can order staple drinks like two-ingredient cocktails or classics like a Moscow Mule or Martini, but when it comes to cocktails specifically crafted for the bar's menu, don't try to change the ingredients or liquor.

"If there are signature cocktails on the menu, I wouldn't suggest asking for substitutions of a spirit or alcohol because if the bartender or the manager or the drink master made the drink, he probably knows what taste profile he's trying to create with that creation," said Olando "Opie" Patterson, a bartender and the owner of Goat's in Five Points, a spot that draws an older crowd despite being in the college neighborhood.

Don't: Overdo it

We've all been there. With the wide range of drinking options and cocktail lists in the area, it's easy to get carried away.

But remember to be safe, space out drinks and pace yourself and drink water to avoid an ugly hangover.

"Be polite. Don't drink too much. Just go with the flow and everything. You'll have a good time," Johnson said, giving advice to those who are new to the city's bar scene.