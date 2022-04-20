Columbia's spring is here and so are some of its most fitting drinks

It's warming up in the famously hot capital city.

With that comes new drinks worth trying at many of Columbia's restaurants and bars, as well as a host of great places to sit and enjoy food and drinks outdoors.

Whether you prefer a refreshing lemonade on a warm summer day or you can't wait to try out the latest beer release from your favorite local brewery, we've curated a list of some of the drinks around time that are perfect for your spring afternoon.

Vino Garage: A light wine for a warm afternoon

At the beginning of March, Vino Garage, a longtime wine and beer store on Columbia's North Main Street, began hosting food truck Tuesday events on their new patio.

The paved outdoor seating area complete with picnic tables and string lights offers a spot to sit out front of the small store. During the Tuesday events, different vendors from around Columbia come out and sell their food. Owner Doug Aylard has even begun partnering with Elgin's Ratio restaurant, which will be a regular at the events.

But even if you can't stop by on Tuesday, the spot has a rotating tap list of wines and beer available to try throughout the week, as well a selection of bottles that can be purchased and enjoyed at the store for a corkage fee.

Owner Doug Aylard recommended three wines for the warmer weather — the SCAIA Blanc from Italy, a Grüner Veltliner from Austria and the Fontanavecchia Falanghina, which is also from Italy.

Despite being a mouthful to pronounce, the Falanghina was very enjoyable on a warm day last week sitting on the garage's patio. While offering sweet hints of peach and pear, the sweetness did not overpower the drink's pleasant crispness.

Bierkeller pop-up on the Riverwalk on Tuesdays

Another Tuesday another great Columbia spring drinking opportunity. This time it's Bierkeller's pop up event at the Saluda Riverwalk near Riverbanks Zoo.

For something light and refreshing on a warm spring day sitting right next to the flowing river, try out Bierkeller's Kölsch. The drink originated in Germany and is a hybrid of both lager and ale brewing styles. If you're a drinker of white wine, this beer could be for you — it's incredibly light and smooth, perfect for a warm day.

The event happens each Tuesday through May from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 650 Candi Lane.

Lil Duck Treehouse Cafe

Maybe beer and wine aren't your thing. If that's the case, West Columbia's Lil Duck Treehouse Cafe has an alternative.

The cafe has a variety of kombuchas to try — from sweeter ones like the dragon berry which is a water-based glass fermented kombucha to ones that taste more typical like the acidic and bright Ginger Peach. The cafe sells kombucha flights so you can sample up to four kombuchas at a time.

If kombucha isn't your thing, the cafe sells a variety of lemonades, coffee and teas as well as slushies.

Regardless of what you drink, go for the atmosphere. The outdoor upstairs cafe is surrounded by trees, plants and string lights making it quaint in the afternoon and romantic in the evening. It's open for lunch and dinner so you can have a nice relaxing evening and try some kombucha or bring your own bottle of wine for dinner.

Cocktails around town

Not too far up the street from Vino Garage, you'll find The War Mouth. The Cottontown restaurant which serves southern classics and rotating cocktails in a relaxed environment is where you'll find a great spring cocktail, according to Grant McCloskey, bar manager for Ratio in Elgin.

"That was like, the most spring looking cocktail that I've seen in a minute," McCloskey said, referring to War Mouth's newest cocktail named The Teller of Tables. The drink is a blend of rhum agricole and white rum along with hints of lime, infused blackberries and honey.

If you're in northeast Columbia, McCloskey will have a cocktail for you as well. Ratio, an upscale tapas restaurant that opened up during the pandemic, has outdoor seating and McCloskey is offering a "Weekend at Tootsies."

McCloskey's cocktail is a clarified punch with a mezcal base. A clarified punch is a type of cocktail made by using an acidic ingredient to curd milk (in McCloskey's cocktail, coconut milk), which is then strained out and lends the drink a clear color and a silky mouthfeel.

"I'm also throwing some curry powder in it too so just kind of getting like a really cool spice profile with that, that like plays almost like a food dish, but drinks like a cocktail," McCloskey said. The drink was offered during a recent collaborative dinner between The War Mouth and Ratio. After being met with positive feedback, McCloskey decided to put it on the menu.

Coming up at breweries in the area

From out in Lexington to outside of Columbia's Vista, there are plenty of breweries that are bringing out spring and summertime beers in the next few weeks.

In Lexington, Hazelwood Brewing Company Owner Matt Rodgers told the Free Times he's rolling out his seasonal Mexican lager just in time for spring. The lager is fermented with sea salt and lime. For the Cinco de Mayo holiday on May 5, Hazelwood will have beer that has been aged in old tequila barrels, a technique that lends the beer to absorbing some of the tequila flavors and characteristics and also often increases its ABV (alcohol by volume).

At Columbia Craft, more seating will soon add to the ambiance of the brewery. Owners are in the process of adding a rooftop bar that is set to open in mid-summer. They'll also have a new piña colada sour on tap — a beer with coconut and pineapple flavors.

"It'll be nice and light and refreshing for the warmer days we've got coming up," said Shaun Piggott, brewmaster of Columbia Craft.