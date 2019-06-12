This Sunday is Father’s Day, and Flying Saucer is going all out. First up, on June 12, their usual Wednesday glass night is going to be a Father of the Year Glass Night, and judging by their promotion with a Stark direwolf symbol on the promotion image and a tease of “Who was there to give us a hand? Who totally lost their head when things got crazy?” it looks like everyone’s favorite dad Ned Stark is going to get a nod (pun totally intended) for father of the year. Glasses will be on sale from 7 p.m. until they are gone, so get there early. Then, on the actual day of Father’s Day, Flying Saucer is hosting a three-course brunch specifically catered to dads with their Father’s Day Beer Bacon Bourbon Flight. The Turf n Turf flight has two bourbon barrel aged beers, a shot of bourbon, and a side of bacon.
Flying Saucer will also be raising money for a cause that should be near and dear to every man’s, er, heart with their Pints For Prostates promotion. From June 12 through July 4, patrons can donate to Pints For Prostates and get raffle tickets to enter to win a drawing for a five-night trip to Colorado packed with brewery tours and tickets to the Great American Beer Festival and the Denver Rare Beer Tasting festival. It’s $10 for one ticket, 3 for $25, and $50 for 7.
It’s Tiki Time
In the South, food and drink festivals that focus on barbecue and bourbon are kind of ubiquitous. So it’s always refreshing to see some new and different cuisines and spirits take center stage for a festival, which is why the Tiki-Fiesta Tequila and Rum Festival sounds like a heck of a good time. This Saturday’s celebration of Mexican and island food alongside cocktail pairings and tastings of tequila, mezcal and rum should be a solid combination. These are foods and drinks with a focus on big, bold flavors, and restaurants like Black Rooster, Coa Agaveria y Cocina and Bourbon will be putting their creativity into the food to complement the drinks. There will also be live music, and Stoney Creek Cigars will have hand-rolled and infused cigars for sale as well. This whole thing is about big, bold flavors coming together, and it doesn’t get much bolder than that. Tickets are $55 at f2tproductions.com and include the food at the chef stations, cocktail pairings, and tequila, mescal, and rum tastings. The fun all goes down this Saturday, June 15, from 6 to 10 p.m. at City Roots.
