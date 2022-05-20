Cayce's Steel Hands Brewing announces grand opening of new North Carolina location

South Carolina-based brewery and taproom Steel Hands Brewing will expand into North Carolina, with a grand opening weekend on May 21, owners announced in an Instagram post Thursday.
The brewery and taproom, which opened in Cayce in December 2018, announced the expansion to Greensboro, N.C. in October of last year. It's a large scale project, with it set to be 28,000 square feet and have an annual brewing capacity of 12,000 barrels.
“We’re thrilled to expand our brand into North Carolina and swing open our taproom doors this weekend," Ashley Lambert, the marketing director for the brewery said in a press release. "This expansion gives us the opportunity to brew more specialty beers for our fans to enjoy and supports and further enhances our vision of being a regional craft brewery."
The new brewery will be able to seat 190 people, Lambert said at the groundbreaking ceremony for the Greensboro location.
In an earlier interview with Free Times, Lambert said that becoming a regional brand was the ultimate goal for the brewery, with the group already starting to distribute into Georgia.
The brand has become a Columbia-area favorite, with canned products on shelves around the area and beer on tap lists around the city's restaurants.
Its Cayce location sits not too far from other breweries and biergartens like Savage Craft Brewing Company and WECO Bottle and Biergarten. It's an area that has seen explosive growth in the brewing scene in the last few years, between the three businesses.
The Greensboro location, which is just under three hours from Columbia and located near the Greensboro Coliseum Complex, will be open May 21 from noon to 11 p.m. and May 22 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and will have local food trucks and live music throughout the day.