Bierkeller Columbia's long journey from nomadic operation to full brewery reaching its conclusion

Most Tuesdays once the weather warms up, you'll find Scott Burgess where he's happiest — drinking the beer he made by the river with some of his closest friends.
His roaming brewery, Bierkeller Columbia, which has been operating since 2016 and gained popularity as a brand in 2018 when they began hosting pop-up events on the riverwalk, will have a permanent home at the Canalside Plaza along the Columbia canal by the end of the year.
Burgess announced the plans to open a brick and mortar location of his brewery in September of last year. The location will play host to a restaurant, outdoor seating and a German-designed 15-barrel brewing system.
The move is decades in the making for Burgess, who fell in love with beer when he studied abroad in Bamberg, Germany in 1993 during his time at the University of South Carolina. He ended up staying for almost a decade in Germany before a friend he met while studying abroad encouraged him to come back to Columbia.
From there, the pair began brewing out of their garage, trying to replicate the beers they enjoyed in Germany.
"I would periodically go back over to Germany and Bavaria to see like, 'Okay, are we close?,'" Burgess said. "And we started serving the stuff at parties our wives would do, where people are normally not beer drinkers, and they just really loved it so we were like, 'Well, this has a much wider appeal than just two guys who spent 10 years or so sitting in a garage.'"
Burgess grew past his home operation and set up shop at Swamp Cabbage Brewery when owner Doug Boyd let Burgess rent some of his equipment and space for brewing.
"He was very interested in learning the process, and you know, I went to other breweries to learn how to do what I do, I figured I could give somebody else that opportunity ... just kind of pay it forward," Boyd said.
The brewery has become well-known in Columbia for its strict approach to brewing German beer.
In 2018, Burgess started hosting pop-ups at the river, where he would offer three or four beers on tap for folks to come out and try next to the river. The event, which moved to the Saluda Riverwalk this past year, became a hit and draws hundreds each week when the weather warms up.
There's no better way to understand the wide fandom that Burgess' beer has earned than at the bottle pickup events that Burgess hosts at on Thursdays evenings. There, an eclectic mix of people drop by between 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. to have reusable bottles filled with the brewery's beer.
Since the pandemic began, Burgess and Purdy spend almost every Thursday bottling some of their most popular beers in flip-top bottles. Customers can order them online ahead of time or can bring in their bottles, which Burgess sells for a $5 deposit, to be refilled.
On May 19's pick-up, some folks stayed for hours, joked with Burgess about his new haircut and shared stories of their kids and jobs, usually while sharing a beer or two. Sometimes Burgess poured a drink straight from the tank.
The pair alone bottle over 700 bottles or cans each week by hand. It's something that they started during COVID-19 as a way to stay afloat. When they first started, they canned their beers, but when that got too expensive switched to flip-top bottles.
The beer they bottle on Thursdays, and the beer they bring to pop up events on the riverwalk on Tuesdays, comes straight from the brewing tank which means the beer is the highest quality it can be, according to Burgess.
"It's like bread coming out of the oven," Burgess said. "If we can serve the beer equivalent of bread coming out of the oven, it's better than serving bread that's been on the shelf for a long time."
Both the pop-up events on the riverwalk and the bottling nights on Thursdays are all a part of Burgess' model for the brewery — bringing together a group of people who love no-nonsense beer and gaining trust from customers in a city that might not have taken to traditionally German-style beer.
"I was skeptical of this guy trying to make these Franconian lagers in Columbia, South Carolina. I thought, 'If you're going to do something like this, why in Columbia? Is it going to work?' But my skepticism was completely destroyed the first time I tasted his beer," said Purdy, who joined Burgess after Bierkeller began being brewed out of Swamp Cabbage.
Despite not having a physical location for over six years, Burgess has made a name for himself in the city's beer scene. The Tuesday pop-up events draw hundreds of people most weeks when the weather warms up, especially folks who have visited Germany and appreciate Burgess' brews.
"I lived in Germany for five years before moving here. I really missed the culture so it was really cool to see that Columbia has something so authentic as this," said Bryan Raye, a Columbia local visiting a Tuesday popup event. "You could tell that they like really did their homework."
Burgess' success in brewing stems from his meticulous approach, friends and fellow brewers said. Many friends described him as very particular about his beer, with Purdy describing instances where Burgess would toss beer if it wasn't up to his standards.
And even before he was operating a legitimate brewery, Burgess put effort into the brewing craft as an "avid home brewer," according to Hazelwood Brewing's Matt Rodgers.
"He was one of those home brewers that I really gravitated towards. I really liked him because he he took brewing a little more seriously," Rodgers said. "And he always had a particular method that was really important to him ... we became friends pretty quickly just through the common appreciation for the craft."
And while Burgess said he was somewhat nervous about the newest venture, he's more hopeful that the permanence of the location will make it easier for people to enjoy his beer.
"We have some concerns, which is why we're thinking of ways to retain that with the Tuesday (popups). We don't want to lose that aspect of it," Burgess said. "The response we've heard from people is, 'We're glad that Bierkeller is settling down in one spot, because we followed them around for years.'"
The new brick and mortar spot is set to open in October on the Columbia Canal. Burgess is opening the location with a $100,000 economic development grant from the city of Columbia, which he was approved for in September of last year.
The move comes as city officials hope to push more development and people towards the canal, which is still in the early phases of being developed. Bierkeller will be the first brewery and restaurant in that area, according to their press release announcing the location.
"We want to encourage the move to the river," Columbia City Councilman Howard Duval told Free Times. "He is going to be in an area that needs to have more foot traffic and we are trying to encourage more development around the riverfront ... he’s got a very good reputation and I think going to a brick and mortar he’ll be very successful."