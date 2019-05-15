Columbia Craft Brewing Co. brought home some gold from the 2018 US Open Beer Championship: Their Hop to Trot won the gold medal in the New England/Juicy IPA category, and seeing as how NEIPAs are the hot new thing in beer right now, the competition was likely stiff. A stellar beer deserves a stellar party, so this Saturday, Columbia Craft is throwing its second annual Hop to Trot Festival to mark the release of the beer. There’s live music, games, an outdoor bar and more fun going on as guests are encouraged to dress in their derby finest. So grab the seersucker and suspenders and head out there from noon to 8 p.m. to join in the fun. As a heads up, their parking lot will be closed for the event, so you will have to find street parking or go the rideshare route, which, let’s face, it is probably best for everyone.
That isn’t the only beer release this Saturday, though, as a Joint Effort: A Beer Blanca Day Party is going on at the Cola Town Bike Collective from 4 to 8 p.m. Local band Dear Blanca teamed up with Cottontown Brew Lab to brew Joint Effort, a dry hopped blonde ale; read about it on page 40. There will be live performances by Dear Blanca and Vanity Plates, DJ sets from the Greater Columbia Society for the Preservation of Soul, food from Smokey Loggins, and vintage arcade games from Transmission Arcade.
Rosé Lovers Rejoice
This Sunday, it’s all pink at the Robert Mills House and Gardens as the Drink Pink Rosé Festival kicks off its fourth year. Brought to you by the good folks at F2T Productions, Drink Pink is the Southeast’s largest rosé festival, offering over 100 different rosés to taste. There will also be three different paellas from local chef Kristian Niemi of Bourbon and Black Rooster, a local cheese table, live music, and more. Rosé tastings are from noon to 3 p.m., and the event ends at 4 p.m. Tickets are $55 per person and include tasting, food, a festival guide and wine glass. You can get yours at drinkpinkfestival.com. Five dollars from each ticket sold goes to Historic Columbia’s efforts to fund the cultivation of the Herbemont Grape, a local variety once famous for the wines it produced but all but wiped out in America over 100 years ago but now being reintroduced on the Robert Mills garden grounds.
Got food or drink news? Email food@free-times.com.