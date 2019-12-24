It’s time to say goodbye to 2019 and head on into a year filled with “hindsight” gags. Joy. If you’re looking for a special way to celebrate this New Year’s Eve, Columbia offers plenty of options. Yes, you could do the whole Famously Hot New Year concert on Main Street, but there are also options if you’d like to avoid jamming in with the crowd to hear Salt-N-Pepa sing “Shoop.”

First up, you could choose to ring in the New Year in a brewery. It’s pretty rare that breweries host events like this, so it’s very cool to see Swamp Cabbage, Twisted Spur and Hunter-Gatherer all ringing in the new year with their customers.

The New Year’s Eve Celebration at Swamp Cabbage (921 Brookwood Dr.) starts at 7 p.m., and for $60 per person you get three drink tickets, all-you-can-eat heavy hors d’oeuvres, champagne toast at midnight, a fire pit with all-you-can-eat marshmallows and s’mores, fireworks, a DJ and more. Tickets are available at swampcabbagebrewing.com.

At Twisted Spur’s Brew Year’s Eve, starting at 6 p.m., you get all-you-can-drink draft beer, buffet-style appetizers and a champagne toast at midnight for $65 per person. Tickets are available on the Facebook event page. Twisted Spur is at 705 Gervais St.

Then at the Hunter-Gatherer at 900 Main St., New Year’s Eve guests can enjoy a roaring ’20s-inspired throwback, complete with two drink tickets, hors d’oeuvres and desserts all night. There will also be a photo booth and the ubiquitous toast at midnight. Come dressed in ’20s attire for a chance to win stuff. Tickets are $70 per person or two for $120.

If you want to do some good eating along with your drinking this New Year’s Eve, look no further than Bone-In Barbeque’s Oyster Roast & Toast NYE. This party includes oysters, a blini and latke station, a lamb shawarma station, s’mores stations and tons of heavy hors d’oeuvres. All this, plus bonfires, fireworks, a DJ, and more. Oh, and the best part? Open bar with beer and wine. (Liquor will cost you.) Bone-In is at 2180 Boyce St.

Speaking of food, Black Rooster (201 Meeting St.) celebrates its first New Year’s Eve in business with some special dinner seatings. If you want to eat and then go out partying into the night, the West Columbia restaurant has a 6 p.m. seating, with cocktails on the rooftop starting at 5 p.m., for $125 per person. If you want to actually be at Black Rooster when the ball drops, the second seating is at 9 p.m., with cocktails starting at 8 p.m., for $175 per person. Both dinners are four-courses and look incredible, but the second seating means that you can stick around for an afterparty on the roof with what is sure to be an absolutely great view of the fireworks on Main Street at midnight.