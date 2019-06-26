Here’s a fun one. Maybe you’re someone who drinks cheap beer, but hey, you still have discerning taste. You know the difference between Natty Light and PBR, and you will defend your preference to the end. Or maybe you’re a craft beer nerd who understands the concept that to truly know what beer is good, you must also know what beer is bad – and why. Or hey, maybe you just like trashy beer. If you fit into any of those categories, then check out the Trashy Beer Blind Tasting at Curiosity Coffee Bar from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 26. Curiosity will offer a flight of their “finest trashy beers,” and guests will guess which beers are which. Winners get cool swag and prizes. And it’s totally free. So at the very least, you’ll get to drink a flight for free — even if they’re a little on the trashy side. Curiosity Coffee Bar is at 2327 Main St.
Fine Wine for a Fine Price
This Wednesday is the first $5 Wine Wednesday date at Saluda’s. The Five Points fine dining establishment is starting up this monthly event where each month they will feature a seasonally appropriate red, white, rosé and bubbly, each for just $5 per glass. The wines are curated by local wine luminary Mike the Wine Guy, so you know they’ll be good ones. Saluda’s is at 751 Saluda Ave.
Brunch With a Bunch of Dollys
One of the absolute best kept secrets in Columbia is the Saturday brunch at Bone-In Barbeque. From the ridiculously delicious pastry baskets to a catfish and grits that is to die for, it’s a reason to get out of bed on the weekends. And like all good brunches, there is a great bar menu backing up all that terrific food. There’s frozen rose, cocktails like the breakfast martini, and a really good craft beer selection. Well, now there’s twice the chance to enjoy brunches with Bone-In, as they will be hosting brunch on Sundays as well starting this week. But this being Bone-In, they aren’t just starting Sunday off with a regular old brunch. They are going big with the Brunch of a Thousand Dollys! this Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. It’s a drag brunch in honor of Ms. “9 to 5” herself, Dolly Parton. Hosted by the Grand Dame of Columbia, Ms. Nicole Roberts and several of her friends, it promises to be a Sunday Funday like no other. A portion of the proceeds will go towards the Harriet Hancock LGBT Center. Bone-In Barbecue is at 2180 Boyce St.