The location of The Casual Pint in the Vista ceased operation on Nov. 2. Located at 807 Gervais St., the outpost of the craft beer bar and bottle shop chain became the first in the Midlands when it arrived in the summer of 2016.

Owner Doug Harmon opened a second area location in Lexington the following year. That Casual Pint will stay open, according to a post on the Casual Pint Vista’s Facebook page. The owner could not be reached for comment before Free Times went to press.

The Casual Pint has locations in eight states. The Lexington location, at 217 Saluda Springs Rd., is now the only one in the state. — April Blake

Crawl Through Arts and Drinks

Once again, Columbia’s First Thursday on Main Street art crawl (this Thursday, Nov. 7, from 6 to 10 p.m.) looks to be a good drinking opportunity with some cooler weather rolling in. On Boyd Plaza — outside the Columbia Museum of Art, where you can take guided tours of the new Van Gogh exhibition and check out the The Mothers improv group from Trustus Theater, among other things — The Whig will be set up with a biergarten, with live music from the likes of Mids and Gláss. Admission is free. Down at The Whig proper, there will be Hazelwood Brewing tap takeover. The recently opened Lexington brewery, led by hop farmer and hazy beer maestro Matt Rodgers, brings its brews to the Columbia side of the river for the first time since debuting last month. Once you’ve confirmed how delicious the beers are, you can go ahead and plan your trip out to the Hazelwood’s home base in the renovated boiler room of Lexington Old Mill. Boyd Plaza is at 1515 Main St. The Whig is at 1200 Main St. For more on this month’s First Thursday on Main offerings, head to firstthursdayonmain.com. — Tug Baker

Pre-Holiday Bubbles

Now that Halloween has come and gone, it’s time to start looking ahead to the holidays. Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Eve mean gatherings galore, so if you like to celebrate good times with some good bubbles, you’ll want to check out the Sparkling Social event at the Green’s off Piney Grove Road this Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. The store will have free tastings of sparkling wines and champagnes to help you get ahead on your party planning this season. There will also be raffles and giveaways. The store is at 4012 Fernandina Rd. — Tug Baker

More Games at the Boneyard

Drinks, Dungeons, & Dice at Bone-In Barbeque continues to offer some of the most reliable fun you can have in Columbia on a Monday night — and probably most of the week, too. Bring a board game of your own or play one of the many provided. Organizers just got hand-slapping card game Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza, and it looks awesome. There will also be a special drink and food menu. This week, the big group participation contest is Match Game, and guests are encouraged to dress up as a celebrity for bonus points. Points go towards a nightly winner with awesome prizes, as well as a season-long competition, the winner of which will get who will win an Oculus Rift VR headset. Bone-In is at 2180 Boyce St. — Tug Baker