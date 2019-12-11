Holy holidays, Batman! Did you realize how expensive these tacky holiday sweaters are? If you dropped some coin on a warm monstrosity of taste this year, you’ll want to get as many opportunities to wear it out as possible, and luckily, the Columbia drinking community is happy to help with several events this week. First up is Free Times’ own Tacos, Tequila & Tacky Sweaters party this Thursday, Dec. 12, from 7 to 10 p.m. at 701 Whaley. The party features live music from local band Bellavida, unlimited tacos by Cantina 76, bottomless margaritas, an open bar and a premium tequila tasting. $35 tickets are available at tickets.free-times.com.

Then on Friday, head over to Five Points for CJ’s annual Ugly Christmas Sweater Party starting at 9 p.m. There’s prizes for ugly sweaters as well as raffles. Or check out the Christmas Ugly Sweater Party at One More Grill and Pub Friday night from 6 to 9 p.m., where there are holiday drink and shot specials, prizes and another raffle. Finally, next Wednesday, Dec. 18, the Capital City Club is getting in on the Ugly Sweater Party game from 7:30 to 9 p.m.

December Beers by the River

Bierkeller Columbia is back at Riverfront Park this Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. for a special Riverfront Christmas Biergarten. Bierkeller will pour its fine selection of authentic German-style beers as well as Gluehwein, a spiced wine served piping hot. The Wurst Wagen will sling sausages, and the University of South Carolina German department will be selling homemade sweets. If the weather forecast holds and it really snows this weekend, it could be for a very Munich-like holiday celebration.