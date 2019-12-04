It’s hard to believe that Steel Hands Brewing in Cayce has only been around a year. Going from zero to on the shelves in every Publix in under a year makes it seem like it’s always been around. But here we are, with the brewery hosting its 1 Year Anniversary Party this Saturday, Dec. 7, from noon to 11 p.m.. To celebrate its first trip round the sun as the Midlands’ largest production brewery, Steel Hands is throwing one heck of shindig. There’s a huge music lineup — including Brent Lundy, Surrender Human (featuring Robert Sledge from Ben Folds Five), Finnegan Bell, The Wild Plains, Kenny George Band, and a headlining set from The Connells, the jangly, popular-in-the-’90s rock band best known for the single “’74–’75.” If that wasn’t reason enough to head out, there will also be a special beer release in collaboration with Loveland Coffee. The party is free, but there are special VIP tickets if you really want to go big for this one. For $60, you get access to a private bar with (all your Steel Hands favorites in cans available), four beer drink tickets, appetizers, access to a heated tent area, a Steel Hands souvenir, and probably most importantly a reserved section near the stage for watching the bands. There are only 100 VIP passes, and as many people love Steel Hands, I’m betting they will go fast, so head to the Facebook event page now to get them if you’re interested. Steel Hands is at 2350 Foreman St.

Drag on the Island of Misfit Toys

Bone-In Barbeque’s drag brunches have been nothing short of absolutely fabulous, and this Sunday, Dec. 8, the show is getting in the holiday spirit with an Island of Misfit Toys Drag Brunch and Dinner. Yes, we’ve seen what the Bone-In queens can do with horror film characters, music icons, and even Disney characters, but somehow taking on a beloved stop-motion animation classic like Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer may be the craziest and best idea ever. It’s so big that the restaurant is adding a dinner seating at 6 p.m. in addition to the 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. brunch seatings. Tickets are $5 or $8 at the Facebook event page depending on where you sit, and they look to be going fast, so don’t sleep on it. Bone-In is at 2180 Boyce St.

Beer or Wine? Fight!

Hunter-Gatherer Brewery & Alehouse on Main Street will attempt to answer the age-old question of wine versus beer this Sunday at 6:30 p.m. at the First Annual Hunter-Gatherer Holiday Dinner Grapes vs Grains. Guests will enjoy a five-course meal by Chef Lee Henshaw, each paired with both a wine and a beer. Tickets are $75 including tax and tip. Head to the restaurant to purchase tickets or call 803-748-0540. Hunter-Gatherer is at 900 Main St.