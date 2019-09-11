That most spooky of days, Friday the 13th, hasn’t come around since July of 2018, so it’s about time for some freaky fun to be had. If you’re looking for something different for date night, this coming Friday the 13th offers up a couple great options.
First, there’s murder afoot at 1626 on Main as it hosts a Murder Mystery Dinner. This mystery takes diners back to the Roaring 20s, so guests are encouraged to get their Great Gatsby attire on, and come out for some food, drinks and a chance to work together to find out who in the room is the real killer. There will be a “spooky Italian buffet,” and guests receive one wine or beer with the purchase, with more for sale of course. Tickets are $40 per person or $70 per couple and are available at the event’s Facebook page. Someone dies at 7 p.m., and the whole case should be wrapped up by 10 p.m. The venue is at 1626 Main St.
Also happening this Friday is the Little Prom of Horrors at Art Bar. Hosted by the Richland County Regulators Derby Team, this adult prom’s A Night To Dismember theme is perfect if you have some prom attire that you don’t mind (or prefer) getting some fake blood on. DJ Linda Carr will be spinning some music, so the dead can dance from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Cover is $5 at the door. Art Bar is at 1211 Park St.
Beer in The Great Hall
This Sunday from 3 to 5 p.m., the South Carolina Philharmonic makes a Return to Hogwarts at the Koger center, looking to increase its audience base by playing music from the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts film series. If you don’t want the magic to end, head to the Flying Saucer for the Post-Concert Conjuring at Hogwarts. The already great beer hall will turn into The Great Hall (from Hogwarts) for this afterparty, which runs from 4 p.m. to midnight. Flying Saucer is at 931 Senate St.
