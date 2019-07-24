Every summer, Congaree Riverkeeper teams up with Georgia’s SweetWater Brewery for the Save Our Water series. These events hosted at various bars around town are part of their effort to raise awareness and money to help keep our local rivers clean and healthy. The first of these events is this Thursday, July 25, from 5 to 9 p.m. at Liberty Tap Room in the Vista. For every SweetWater beer that you drink at this (and at five subsequent events), money goes to helping our rivers, and you also will get a raffle ticket that gives you the chance to win a completely decked-out SweetWater kayak. The winner will be drawn at the final Save Our Water series event at Jake’s on Devine on Sept. 6. You can find all the other events (happening at Craft and Draft, Curiosity Coffee Bar, Krafty Draft, and on Boyd Plaza during September’s First Thursday on Main) at the Riverkeeper’s Facebook page. This year, SweetWater has a new Kick Plastic Pilsner that will be featured at the events.
Rivers and Beers, Take Two
Keeping with our river theme, this Friday, July 26, you can join the Irmo Chapin Recreation Commission for a Paddle and Pint. Starting at 5:30 p.m. at Saluda Shoals Park, you’ll put into the Lower Saluda River for an hour of paddling through some of the prettiest scenery our state has to offer. Afterwards, everyone will be able to sample some tasty craft beers at the River Overlook. Tickets are $37 per person at icrc.net. If you can’t make this one, they have two more scheduled for Aug. 13 and Sept. 27. Saluda Shoals Park is at 5605 Bush River Rd.
Wigs at The Whig
In one of those ideas that just too good to pass up, this Friday, July 26, Famously Hot South Carolina Pride and The Whig will team up for Wig OUT at the underground Main Street watering hole. Yes, this Pride in the City event invites guests to put on their snatching-est wig and join the fun at the self-professed America’s Greatest Dive Bar. There’s even a wig contest at 7 p.m. The Whig will donate a portion of the night’s drink sales to support the Columbia LGBT community. The Whig is at 1200 Main St.