So you want to suck down a crisp Punch Clock Pilsner, a robust but refreshing Coffee Lager, a quenching Raspberry Witbier, or one of the other surprisingly-dialed-in-for-a-young-brewery beers at Cayce’s Steel Hands Brewing (2350 Foreman St.), but you don’t want deal with a long drive or Uber ride? Bully for you: Starting last week, the brewery now offers a complimentary shuttle from downtown Columbia. The bus picks up at the Aloft hotel on Lady Street and at the Ruth’s Chris Steak House (attached to the Hilton Columbia Center), and runs on Fridays (5-10 p.m.) and Saturdays (1 to 10 p.m.). For a full schedule of drop-off and pickup times, visit steelhandsbrewing.com/shuttle-rides. — Jordan Lawrence
Drink Beer at the Market
While they may be busy getting their Irmo location up and running, the Craft and Draft crew is still working hard slinging beer everywhere they can. And as of this week, that includes a few Saturdays at the Soda City Market on Main Street. This Saturday, Sept. 28, marks the first of four last-Saturday-of-the-month dates for Craft and Draft to grace the market with beer. As we always contend here in this column, there’s no better way to spend a Saturday morning in Columbia than at the Soda City Market — except for a Soda City Market where you can buy beer. The Craft and Draft folks will pour from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. — Tug Baker
Your Tuesday Oktoberfest Substitute
Hold on. We can’t finish On Tap this time of year without mentioning an Oktoberfest event. Or maybe we can, as there isn’t much German-themed fun on the radar this weekend. Yes, it’s a home game weekend for the Gamecocks, but once you tap that Oktoberfest keg, it’s kind of hard to put the German genie back in the bottle, you know? All you Columbia beer places, you know you can do Oktoberfest on a Sunday too, right? We don’t need to cram every event into the away game weekends to be profitable. If you brew it, they will come.
Well, at least Bierkeller at the Riverfront is back on for the fall season. Now through the Tuesday and going on until Nov. 19, Columbia’s authentic German brewery will be popping up at Riverfront Park (312 Laurel St.) from 5 to 9 p.m. every Tuesday. They have a new Weissbier on offer right now alongside other Bierkeller favorites. The Wurst Wagen will sling sausage. And if there’s ever a weather cancellation, they’ll make it up the following Thursdays. With the great beer, terrific food and gorgeous views, it truly combines some of the best things that Columbia has to offer, a mini-Oktoberfest in and of itself. — Tug Baker