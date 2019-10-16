The Oktoberfest celebrations just keep coming. First up this week is the CMA Contemporaries Beer and Brats on Boyd on Thursday, Oct. 17, at the Columbia Museum of Art (1515 Main St.) from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. This is always one of the more chill “happy hour” Oktoberfest celebrations in town, and since this is its first year in the newly redesigned Boyd Plaza, it should really make the event even more open and relaxed. As the name implies, there will be the titular brats by Oktoberfest MVPs The Wurst Wagen as well as bottomless craft beer to drink. Top all that off with live German music and access to the Van Gogh exhibition, and you’ve got the makings of a terrific Columbia night. Tickets are $15 for CMA Contemporaries members and $20 for non-members and cover your food, drink and entrance to the museum for the exhibition.

Also Thursday night is Barktoberfest at Bottles Beverage Superstore (4410 Fort Jackson Blvd.) from 4 to 7 p.m. There will be a free Columbia Craft beer tasting on site as well as PETSinc bringing by some cute little pups looking for a good home. And all the profits from the sale of Columbia Craft’s Festbier will go to PETSinc. They are also accepting supply drive donations for PETSinc for things like trash bags, paper towels, blankets and more that you can see on the event’s Facebook page. The Pawleys Front Porch food truck will be set up as well, so you can make a night of it.