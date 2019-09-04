Two events remain in this year’s Save Our Water campaign, which funds the Congaree Riverkeeper by giving you opportunities to sip liquids from SweetWater Brewing Company. Festivities at this week’s event as part of First Thursday on Main kick off at First Thursday kick off at 5 p.m. on Sept. 5. The Whig will be pouring SweetWater beers in Boyd Plaza, including the new Kick Plastic Pilsner, and there will be live music as well as food from Wolf Pizza Co., Smokey Loggins, The Wurst Wagen, and Los Chicanos. This event also marks the mighty return of a pop-up arcade by Transmission Arcade following the theft of the company’s trailer. Boyd Plaza is at 1515 Main St.
Then there’s the Save Our Water Finale at Jake’s on Devine Friday night from 5 to 9 p.m. For both these events, proceeds from every SweetWater beer you purchase will go towards Congaree Riverkeeper’s mission to keep our rivers clean. You will also get one raffle ticket for each beer that you buy, giving you a chance to win a cool SweetWater kayak. The winner will be announced during the event at Jake’s, but you don’t need to be present to win if you can’t make it. Jake’s is at 2112 Devine St.
Booze and Board Games
You may be sad thinking that you missed Drinks, Dungeons, & Dice at Bone-In Barbeque on the first Monday of the month, but those smarties knew better than to schedule it on Labor Day. So now it’s happening this Monday, Sept. 9, from 6 to10 p.m. Pick out one of the board games there or bring your own. There will also be a Carrot in a Box tournament. That’s a new one to me, but it sounds pretty fun. There’s prizes for folks, and of course, the more you play (and win) the more points you get for the season-ending grand prize of an Oculus Quest. Bone-In is at 2180 Boyce St.
Liquor in Lugoff
I haven’t made it to Gorget Distilling Co. over in Lugoff, but if you’re on the road this weekend, it might be worth a quick stop as this Saturday, Sept. 7, they are throwing a Bayonet Whiskey Release Party from noon to 6 p.m. It looks like they have mostly been distilling rum, vodka and other spirits, but they have finally been around long enough to age some whiskey in barrels, which is always a good sign that a local distillery has some staying power. Guests can try a sample of the whiskey as well a selection of cocktails made with it. And of course, you can purchase 750 or 375 milliliter bottles to take home, as well. There will be food trucks and vendors on site for the day as well. Gorget is at 1974A Whiting Way.