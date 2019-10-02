Ah, now this is more like it. After a bit of a lull last week Oktoberfests are popping off left and right this week. First up, it’s First Thursday on Main on Oct. 3, and The Whig is throwing a little pop-up Oktoberfest celebration on Boyd Plaza (attached to the Columbia Musiem of Art at 1515 Main St.) with bands, food trucks, and German-style beers from local breweries like Columbia Craft and Steel Hands among others. Speaking of Columbia Craft Brewing Company, it has its own Oktoberfest on Saturday, Oct. 5, from noon to 10 p.m. at the brewery (520 Greene St.), with the brewers’ own German styles on tap, a live polka band bringing the foot stomping, and (of course) The Wurst Wagen slinging brats.
Maybe you’ve had enough of Columbia’s non-stop Oktoberfesting and want to get out of town. Well, don’t head to Newberry or Blythewood this weekend because they both have awesome Oktoberfests of their own going on. The Newberry Oktoberfest runs in downtown Newberry from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5, and features biergartens, German food, arts and crafts vendors, and lots of fun for the whole family including a Kindertown Family Fun Zone. There’s a classic car show, bands, puppet shows, and even a chainsaw carving demo. And the best part is that it’s all free to attend.
Blythewood’s Oktoberfest is going on Saturday, as well, from 1 to 10 p.m. at Doko Meadows Park (100 Alvina Hagood Cir.) and will feature the usual biergarten, German food and polka bands, but there also will be an Almabtrieb Cow Parade and Cow Patty Bingo. So if you love Oktoberfests, but always thought they needed more cow parades (and what doesn’t) this one’s for you.
Trick or Drink
If there’s one venue that does Halloween right, it’s Bone-In Barbeque. Chef Scott Hall began sprucing up his haunted halls weeks ago, and some very hungry plantlife has seemingly taken root. This Saturday, Oct. 5, is a perfect time to see what mean, green mothers have been growing at Bone-In at the Witch, Please! Halloween launch party at 8 p.m. Teaming up with Party of Some DJs Alejandro, Dick Not Richard and more, Bone-In should feature tunes that would be enough to wake the dead, but there will also be a special late night menu and a full bar for the living. And be sure to head back to Bone-In on Oct. 7 for the next installment of its Drinks, Dungeons, & Dice board game night. The live game for this month is Family Feud. Bring your own or adopt one when you show up and compete for points and prizes. Bone-In is at 2180 Boyce St.
Drink All the Whiskey
Finally, this Thursday, Oct. 4,, will see the return of the 2019 Great American Whiskey Fair from 5 to 9 p.m. at 701 Whaley. This massive whiskey tasting will feature whiskeys from around the world, as well as terrific food and a chance to taste the Columbia chapter of the U.S. Bartenders Guild Columbia’s offerings for the Annual Cocktail Challenge. Tickets include whiskey tastings and food. You can get them for $75 at f2tproductions.com.