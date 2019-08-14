If you missed Master Distiller Eddie Russell of Wild Turkey and Russell’s Reserve fame’s appearance at Motor Supply Co. Bistro on Aug. 14, then you get another chance Thursday, Aug. 15, to meet him. From 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at 701 Whaley, F2T Productions hosts an Eddie Russell Bourbon Dinner. There will be a four-course dinner from chefs Kristian Niemi and Gabriele Watson to dig into alongside some tastings of the finest bourbons and ryes that Wild Turkey and Russell’s Reserve has to offer. The food, of course, has bourbon worked into the recipes, as well, with things like a bourbon bacon mustard salad dressing and salted Wild Turkey bourbon caramel bread pudding for dessert. Guests are encouraged to bring a special bottle of Wild Turkey if they would like Russell to sign it. Tickets are $95 each with dinner and drinks included, and are available at f2tproductions.com. 701 Whaley is at 701 Whaley St.
Pie-Face Brewery Battle
Brewery battles are pretty common at bottle shops, but leave it to Craft and Draft to up the ante in a fun way. This Saturday, Aug. 17, they will host the Brewery Pie-Faced Faceoff Block Party, which will feature Brooklyn Brewery going head-to-head with 21st Amendment Brewery. Each brewery will have six taps each on the board, and Craft and Draft will be keeping track of the number of pints sold so that at the end of the night, a winner can be declared. And that’s where it gets interesting: The losing brewery distributor rep (the one from Beverage South or the one Comer Distributing) will get a pie in the face. The party goes on all day with live music and food trucks (such as Kelaguen Express), so cast your vote and then show up toward the end of the night to see who gets pie-faced. Craft and Draft is at 2706 Devine St.
Bierkeller in the Basement
It’s always a cause for celebration when The Whig opens its doors early, and this Saturday, there’s even more reason to get excited because they’re opening early to host a Bierkeller “Brunch.” The basement bar’s doors swing open at 11:30 am, and the Bierkeller beers will be flowing all day and night. The Whig is also putting some German-themed specials on the menu for the occasion — like their Das Burger, which was pretty amazing last time they did one of these Bierkeller menus. The Whig is at 1200 Main St.
On Grapes and Barrels
Want to learn more about wine? Check out Wine 101 next Wednesday, Aug. 21, with F2T Productions. From 6 to 8 p.m., hosts Craig Mole and Rob Robertson of Brittany Imports will guide you through a comparative tasting of four Chardonnays and four Cabernets, teaching how to taste differences between them and learn about winemaking techniques and grape sourcing. You’ll also be able to munch on some cheeses, charcuterie and pickled vegetables while enjoying the view from one of the new Brookland apartments. Tickets are $45 each and available at f2tproductions.com.