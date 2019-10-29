Halloween is finally upon us, and the biggest party this Thursday, Oct. 31, will definitely be the Little Bash of Horrors at Bone-In Barbeque. The Boneyard has been decked out in a Little Shop of Horrors motif for over a month now, and it’s all culminating in a wild night that will include performances by the Soda City Cirque troupe, who will be bringing fire dancers, trapeze acts and more. There will also be special musical performances by The Bustercups and Deborah Adedokun, plus some devilish debauchery — including bobbing for apple whiskey, “sadist dentist shots,” pumpkin carving, and spooky specialty cocktails. All this plus a huge costume contest with tons of big prizes. Bone-In is at 2180 Boyce St.
There are of course plenty of other things going on this Hallow’s Eve. At The War Mouth, the Carolina Archive of Storytelling hosts their usual storytelling night but with a Spooky, Scary! theme and a costume contest, as well. Get ready to hear some blood-curdling tales from 8 to 11:30 p.m. The War Mouth is at 1209 Franklin St.
Art Bar is always a good place to see some great costumes, as well, and this year the club is partying Wednesday and Thursday nights. Wednesday is Devil’s Night (9 p.m. to 1:30 a.m., with everyone encouraged to dress up like devils and sell some souls to evil karaoke), and on Thursday night, the bar will host an After the Blast! Halloween Dance Bash (9 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.). Art Bar is at 1211 Park St.
Shucking Season
There’s a slight chill in the air (finally), and that means it’s time for oyster roasts. There’s two coming up at local breweries this weekend if you’re down to shuck. First up on Friday, Nov. 1, from 6 to 10 p.m. is the River Rat Brewery Oyster Roast and BBQ. For $50, you get admission to the River Rat patio for oysters, barbeque, sides, shuckers and gloves. Beer, wine, and other drinks are available to purchase. Tickets aren’t available at the door so head to the Facebook event page to purchase them. River Rat is at 1231 Shop Rd.
Then on Sunday, Nov. 3, Swamp Cabbage Brewing Company is hosting its own oyster roast with two seatings at 5 and 6:30 p.m., with all you can eat oysters, and beer available to purchase as well. Those tickets are up at swampcabbagebrewery.com. Swamp Cabbage is at 921 Brookwood Dr.
Bubbles and Barbecue
If you’re as into champagne as much as Don Ho, then you’ll want to get in on some tiny bubble tasting at Bubble Q this Friday from 6 to 9:30 p.m. at City Roots Farm. This unique food and drink festival is in its second year and promises to bring not only 30 different champagnes from around the world to taste, but also tons of smoked meats from different chefs. There will also be a cash bar sponsored by Terrapin’s Hoppin’ Bubbly Brut IPA and the “Champagne of Beers” itself, Miller High Life. Tickets are $75 at f2tproductions.com. City Roots is at 1005 Airport Blvd.