It’s the end of the beginning this Saturday, Aug. 31, as Conquest Brewing Company, Columbia’s first post-production brewery since prohibition, will tap its last keg after seven years in business. Conquest is throwing a Final Hurrah from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., refusing to go quietly with a full day of food, live music, games and more. There will even be a new beer on tap. Stop by to share a few pints with other beer lovers and say farewell to a little piece of Columbia beer history. Good luck to all the Conquest folks as they move on. Conquest Brewing is at 947 S. Stadium Rd.
New Specials
School is back. And that means that there are new weekly nights kicking off at some of our town’s breweries. This Thursday, Aug. 29, marks the first Thirsty Thursday at Swamp Cabbage Brewing Company. Head out from 5 to 8 p.m. to get yourself a Swamp Cabbage beer or three for only $3 each. That’s one heck of a way to start your weekend. The brewery is at 921 Brookwood Dr.
Then on Monday, Sept. 2, Columbia Craft Brewing Company debuts its weekly Axe Throwing at Columbia Craft night. Starting at 4 p.m. every Monday, Flying Axe, a mobile axe throwing company (yes, you read that right) will be set up a four-lane trailer in the Columbia Craft parking lot. For $20 per 20 minutes, you and/or your friends can all toss some axes. Closed-toed shoes are required and available to borrow. (There’s a sentence I never thought I’d write in this column.) Columbia Craft is at 521 Greene St.
More Drinking by the River
The Sunset on the Shoals series by the Irmo Chapin Recreation Commission and Saluda Shoals Park continues this Friday, Aug. 30, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Take a relaxing paddle tour of the Saluda River, learning about the history of the area and afterwards enjoy a wine tasting at the River Overlook. Guests will also get to take home a complimentary Saluda Shoals Park wine glass. Tickets are $37 per person and available at icrc.net or on the event’s Facebook page. The park is at 5605 Bush River Rd.
Still can’t get enough of wines and our beautiful local rivers? F2T Productions is doing another Wine 101 Wednesday on the River on Sept. 4, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Liz Hale from Grassroots Wine will walk guests through tastings of natural, biodynamic and organic wines. Tickets are $45 each at f2tproductions.com. The class is limited to 10 participants and meets at the Brookland Apartments, located at 2126 Trade St. in West Columbia.