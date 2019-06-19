There’s lots of amazing beer events going on this week, and most of them are happening on Friday. First up, swing by the Summer Solstice Edition of Bierkeller at the Riverfront. Hot off the heels of their weekly Tuesday night biergartens at Riverfront Park during the month of May, the purveyor of fine, authentic German beers are back there again this Friday from 5 to 9 p.m. to celebrate the longest day of the year. This event also happens to be part of One Columbia’s Make Music Columbia (more info on page 62), so there will be live music, a DJ, and even harmonica, ukulele and bucket drum lessons. The Wurst Wagen will be there as usual. This free family-friendly event will be a fun one, so bring everyone out. Head to facebook.com/bierkellercolumbia for more info.
And if one of you want to bring out is your dog, then make sure to swing by The Venue on Main from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday for Pups n Pints on the Patio. This is a weekly tap takeover event by The Venue where guests are encouraged to bring out their four-legged friends. For their initial event last week, they featured Steel Hands Brewing, and this week they’ll pour Cottontown Brew Lab beers, including the Helles Bock Lager, Rosé Lager, Indah Coffee Stout and Tropicarolina IPA. Here’s hoping they keep the focus on local Columbia beers for all their future installments. Find out more at facebook.com/thevenuesc.
Finish your Friday with one of Columbia’s best recurring parties. Arts & Draughts returns to the Columbia Museum of Art from 7 to 11 p.m. All the museum’s galleries will be open, and they have a truly incredible lineup right now with Mimi Kato: Ordinary Sagas, Wow Pop Bliss: Jimmy Kuehnle’s Inflatable Art, and probably your last chance to catch the Shades of Greene exhibition featuring the work of local comic book artist Sanford Greene. There will of course be live bands and a DJ plus food and refreshments from places like Smokey Loggins, Peace of Soul Vegan Kitchen and more. Then there’s the cash bar from The Whig which will feature Steel Hands Brewing beers this time around. Grab a taste and then pay for a pint. There’s plenty more to do and see, including a pop-up arcade courtesy of Transmission Arcade. All the fun can be had for $5 for museum members and $10 for non-members. More info available at columbiamuseum.org.