Drink With the Animals
Brew at the Zoo returns this Friday, Aug 2, at the Riverbanks Zoo and Garden. From 7 pm to 9:30 p.m., you can walk and talk with the animals around the zoo paths, but as you walk, you can also stop and sample some great craft beer at stalls set up along the way. This event is always a trunkful of fun with live music plus up-close animal encounters. Tickets are $40 for Riverbanks members and $50 for the general public. They are already sold out of the VIP tickets, and regular tickets tend to sell out, as well, so make sure to head to riverbanks.org to get yours. Proceeds go toward ongoing conservation and education efforts at Riverbanks. The zoo is located at 500 Wildlife Pkwy. — Tug Baker
Bierkeller and Barbecue
We here at On Tap love us some Bierkeller and are always excited to see their pop-ups, knowing that we will enjoy some good authentic German beer, usually with some brats from The Wurst Wagen or some other traditional German food fare. But what if we could pair that authentic German beer with some authentic Texas barbeque? Well, I guess we’ll find out this Saturday, Aug 3, at the BBQ & Bierkeller Pop Up at Craft and Draft from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. (or until they run out of food). City Limits Q will be slinging its award-winning barbeque, and Bierkeller’s Kellerbier and Kölsch will be on tap. If you’ve never been before, the line for City Limits Q can get a little long (it’s more than worth the wait), but we can’t think of a better beer to hang out in line with than the Bierkeller Kölsch. Craft and Draft is at 2706 Devine St. — Tug Baker
More Games at Bone-In
Last month’s Drinks Dungeons & Dice board game night at Bone-In Barbeque was tons of fun. It’s back again this month with a fresh theme, Guess Who? Barbeque. For this month’s live board game, they will be set up a game of Guess Who? but using real people instead of the board game itself. So attendees are encouraged to dress up as their own character for the game or grab some props provided by the game masters. There will of course be other games to play as well, and folks are encouraged to bring their own if they want. Expect lots of geeky drink specials like last month’s Ecto-Cooler frozen slushie cocktail. By participating and playing games, attendees will earn points every month which will eventually culminate in one person being crowned the winner and getting the grand prize of an Oculus Quest. Bone-In is at 2180 Boyce St. — Tug Baker
Box Opens on State Street
A cozy hangout for those who dig cigars and don’t mind cigar smoke — especially those who also appreciate craft beer, of which it maintained a cooler with a surprisingly diverse and far-reaching selection — The Cigar Box on Main Street is closed. But it’s not gone. On Aug. 1, the shop will host its grand opening in its new spot on State Street in West Columbia, taking over the upstairs space previously occupied by the Red Door Tavern comedy club. For updates — including exact operating hours — head to facebook.com/thecigarboxstatestreet. The new Cigar Box is at 134 1/2 State St. The other Cigar Box, at 2764 Rosewood Dr., remains in operation. — Jordan Lawrence