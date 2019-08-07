This summer’s Save Our Water parties continue this Friday, Aug. 9, with a Parking Lot Party at Curiosity Coffee from 5 to 9 p.m. These annual SweetWater Brewery-sponsored events benefit Congaree Riverkeeper, and will continue the next couple months. But this one is especially cool because it’s at Curiosity Coffee Bar, which is quickly becoming a fun little venue, and they will take the party to their parking lot where three bands (Slush, Cicala, and Thunderbite) will perform. All you have to do is show up and drink some Sweetwater beer, with proceeds going towards Congaree Riverkeeper, and you’ll get a raffle ticket for a cool SweetWater kayak. Curiosity is at 2327 Main St.
Science and Beer
If you’re looking to scratch an itch for learning this week, check out Science on Tap in the Midlands this Saturday, Aug. 10, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Hunter-Gatherer Brewery’s hangar location. Hosted by the Midlands Astronomy Club and the South Carolina State Museum, this semi-monthly event isn’t always just about astronomy. This month’s speaker is Qian Wang, the Carolina Distinguished Professor of Chemistry at the University of South Carolina who will talk about Turning Viruses from Parasites to Medical Cures — cool stuff that’s even cooler with a pint of beer in your hand. The Hunter-Gatherer hangar is at 1402 Jim Hamilton Blvd.
Meet a Bourbon Master
Eddie Russell’s coming to town, y’all. Wild Turkey’s master distiller is in Columbia next week, and you have two chances to rub elbows and drink whiskey with him.
First up is a Bourbon Brunch at Motor Supply Co. Bistro on Wednesday, Aug. 14, from 9 to 11 am. Head barman Josh Streetman will be pouring two bourbon cocktails featuring bourbon from Motor Supply’s very own hand-picked Russell’s Reserve barrel. It being a Wednesday brunch and all, they will be light on the booze, but not on the taste. There will be a brunch buffet from Chef Wes Fulmer, as well. Tickets are $45 and include all food and drinks. They are available on the Facebook event page. Motor Supply is at 920 Gervais St.
If you can’t blow off work on a Wednesday morning, you get another chance Thursday, Aug. 15, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Find more info at f2tproductions.com. 701 Whaley is at 701 Whaley St.