So you like to drink, but you’ve made a resolution to stay healthy this year? Need some new good habits to go along with your old bad habits? Luckily for craft beer lovers, you can definitely get a little of both around town in the new year.
Craft beer and yoga have long been a match made in heaven. It would be interesting to explore just how and why this trend started, but I would like to think that when you’re focusing on breathing, there’s no better air to breathe in than the oat-y ambiance of a brewery. Good Company Yoga has the craft beer scene on lock around town with monthly events going on at lots of your favorite watering holes. This month, you can start a healthy trend by visiting one or all the Good Company classes. First up is Wednesday, Jan. 1, with a Onesie Beer Yoga at Krafty Draft at 6:30 p.m. Then on Sunday, Jan. 12, you can catch a class at Craft and Draft at noon. And finally, Columbia Craft Brewing Company will host a class on Thursday, Jan. 12, at 6:30 p.m. Space is usually limited for these events depending on the venue size, so make sure to check out the Good Company Yoga Facebook page for events and purchase your tickets there if needed. The class usually gets you a discount on beers or even a free beer for participating.
If getting out on the open road is more your thing, then maybe you should check out Running Under the Influence. This group hosts weekly runs at The British Bulldog Pub in Irmo as well as Hunter-Gatherer at the Curtis-Wright Hangar. The RUI Pub Run is every Monday night at 6:30 p.m. at British Bulldog and follows an easy three-mile course followed by drinks at the pub. The first one of the year is Jan. 6. The RUI Run to the Hangar event takes place on Wednesday nights at 6:30 p.m. and again follows a three-mile course. The first one of the year is Wednesday, Jan. 8.
Finally, maybe you prefer biking off your beer calories. In that case, you might be a little out of luck in the cold January and February months, but starting back up in March, Hunter-Gatherer Brewery & Alehouse will again team with Cycle Center Columbia and the Bike Pedestrian Advisory Committee for Handlebar Happy Hours. It’s a great chance to meet other cycle enthusiasts, and best of all, anyone who rides their bike in gets a discount at Hunter-Gatherer for the night. Keep an eye on Hunter-Gatherer’s Facebook page come March for details. — Tug Baker
WECO Is Almost Ready
WECO, the West Columbia bottle shop and biergarten from Whig co-owner Phill Blair, began inviting patrons for soft-opening hours last week. Though the beer-focused establishment's soon-to-be-extensive outdoor space is not yet finished, it will continue to open sporadically for those who want to pop by for a pint or to grab a six-pack to take home. WECO will be open Dec. 31 (12-8 p.m.), Jan. 3 and 4 (12-9 p.m.) and Jan. 5 (12-8 p.m.). Keep an eye on WECO's Facebook and Instagram pages for updates. — Jordan Lawrence