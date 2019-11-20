Columbia Craft Brewing Company is turning two. Since emerging on the local beer scene in late 2017, the brewery has done exceedingly well — from its regularly packed tap room to recently canning six packs of its very good flagships Famously Hop IPA and Columbia Craft Lager for distribution. Columbia Craft will celebrate the occasion with a 2nd Anniversary Party this Saturday, Nov. 2, from noon to 10 p.m. (The actual anniversary is technically on the 30th, but apparently there is some football game going on that day that some people are interested in.) To celebrate, it will have an outdoor bar, live music and food trucks (including that Cousins Maine Lobster truck that everyone’s talking about). Even more exciting, it will have special beer releases throughout the day. Columbia Craft is at 520 Greene St.

Highland Cold Mountain is Here

If you’re reading this on Wednesday, Nov. 20, after 4 p.m., then you need to run — don’t walk — to The Whig for its Highland Cold Mountain Release. Many people point to many different events as the beginning of the holiday season. For many a beer lover, it’s when Cold Mountain, the beloved seasonal offering from Asheville’s stalwart Highland Brewing Company, comes out. The winter warmer is just a perfect beer to get you in the mood for the cold weather and warm times with friends and family. And today, the Whig has it on tap — as well as imperial and coconut variants — and a few other rare and flagship Highland beers. The Whig is at 1200 Main St.

Brewery 85 Debuts Eco-Friendly Six-Packs

Greenville’s Brewery 85 announced last week that it is teaming up with E6PR (Eco Six Pack Ring) to distribute its Fishin’ Beer Helles Lager cans in eco-friendly six-pack rings that are compostable and edible for wildlife. These will only be available in select Greenville stores at first, but here’s hoping they catch on and are eventually available everywhere because we could all do with a little less plastic in the world. Keep an eye on brewery85.com for updates.