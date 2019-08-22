Columbia’s best party gets underway again this Friday, Aug. 23, as Arts & Draughts returns to the Columbia Museum of Art from 7 to 11 p.m. There will be the usual galleries and exhibitions with live music, DJ sets, scavenger hunts, art projects, and food trucks galore (including Cha Cha’s, Smokey Loggins, Rambo’s Fat Cat Biscuits, Curiosity Coffee, and the Haute Dog Lad)y. But what makes this particular A&D stand out is the stellar beer lineup. Soda City's very own Columbia Craft Brewing Company will be featured, including their eponymous Lager and Famously Hop IPA, probably two of Columbia’s best beers. The Whig's cash bars will also feature Columbia Craft’s excellent sour program with the brewery's Alien Hat Watermelon Sour and Pineapple Upside Down Cake Sour. Depending on how well they sell there might be some of the Carolina Weisse series on, as well, including Guava, Passion Fruit and Tangerine. Tickets are $5 for museum members and $10 for non-members. The museum is at 1515 Main St.
Play the Silver Ball
Bone-In Barbeque has stepped out from being a terrific place for brunch or dinner and has quietly (or not so quietly) become one of the coolest bar scenes in town. There’s the monthly board game nights, monthly drag brunches, and even putting a fantastic karaoke night every Friday in the form of Debbieoke, hosted by the fabulous Deborah Adedokun (former singer of Debbie and the Skanks and a general all-around chairperson of fun) and weekly Saturday Night Vibe dance parties. Part of the transformation might have something to do with the new pinball machines Bone-In has installed, perfect for sipping a cocktail and flipping some balls. To celebrate the new additions, Bone-In is hosting a Pinball Launch Tournament Extravaganza this Saturday, Aug. 24, from 2 to 10 p.m. The tournament will have four rounds with two games per round, wiht the top eight players duking it out to determine a champion. It’s $5 to enter.
Swamp Cabbage Turns 5
Hard to believe it’s been five years, but this Sunday, Aug. 25, Swamp Cabbage Brewing Company is holding its Five Year Anniversary Celebration from noon to 6 p.m. There will be new beers on tap as well as all your old favorites, plus food, live entertainment and a commemorative glass. Happy anniversary, Swamp Cabbage! The brewery is at 921 Brookwood Dr.