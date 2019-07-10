Last month, local band Dear Blanca released their Joint Effort collaboration with Cottontown Brew Lab to smashing success. The accompanying event at Cola Town Bike Collective raised money for the group’s forthcoming album, but the dry-hopped blonde ale, quenching and crushable, was too good to be limited to one day. So it’s coming back. This Friday, July 12, from 6 to 10 p.m. at Cottontown Brew Lab, the re-release gets celebrated with a free Dear Blanca show. The band will play two sets (one consisting of older fan favorites and a second featuring all songs off their forthcoming album). There will also be an art installation from MC Churchill-Nash of Rock Hill and some delicious food from Smokey Loggins. Guests can also pick up to-go cans and/or growler fills of Joint Effort to take home and enjoy. Cottontown Brew Lab is at 1223 Franklin St.
Game On at Bone-In
There’s even more reason to head out to Bone-In Barbeque this week. After already making my dreams come true with a monthly game night that kicked off this past Monday, they have installed a few pinball machines as they gear up to turn their back room into a full-on Bone-In Pinball Lounge with a dozen or so pinball machines as well as some retro video game cabinets. They even plan on having half-off game play during happy hours. Bone-In owner Scott Hall says that he is aiming for the full arcade experience to launch sometime in the next month or so with a big ole party — the way Bone-In always does it. Bone-In Barbeque is at 2180 Boyce St.
Learn About Wine
Since reopening in January, The Mousetrap has done some interesting stuff. There’s the standard Sunday Bloody Mary bar, but they have also been doing some whiskey tastings and other fun events. And now they are having one for the wine lovers. This Saturday from noon to 2 p.m., they are hosting Wine 101. The introductory wine class will be taught by Noelle Norton and promises to offer information on the basics of wine, food and wine pairing, and the ever important lesson of how to navigate a wine shop. Tickets are $30 per person and also include a flight of five wines and small plates. The wines offered will also be available for purchase at a discount. There’s only room for 20 folks for this, so swing by the restaurant (located at 2711 Middleburg Dr.) or call (803-708-2592) to make a reservation.