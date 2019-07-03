All A-Board
Longtime readers of this column may remember that we here at On Tap are big fans of board game nights at local establishments. Maybe it’s because we have lots of unplayed board games gathering dust on our shelves, as work, family and life in general push us away from being able to invite friends over to our own place for a friendly few rounds of Settlers of Catan. (Just kidding, there’s nothing friendly about how we dominate the sheep trade in Settlers.) So we are more than excited that Bone-In Barbeque is launching a monthly game night called Drinks, Dungeons, & Dice starting this Monday, July 8. As usual with anything Bone-In does, this game night promises to go above and beyond. Yes, they will have a supply of traditional board games like Settlers of Catan, Risk, Cards Against Humanity, Apples to Apples and more for folks to play. And they definitely are encouraging people to bring their own board games as well. The hosts even encourage folks to bring in their Dungeons and Dragons groups or collectible card games like Magic the Gathering. But there is a longer game afoot here as well. Every month there will be prizes awarded to a game night champion. To win, you can accrue points by playing certain games, winning those games, or even points for dressing up to match the monthly theme. All these points accumulate month after month until a Season Champ is crowned. There will also be a different live gaming portion every month where a live tournament is held for a particular game along with color commentary from game masters Topher Riddle and Patrick Fowler. This month’s live game is Hungry Hungry Hipp-Over the Top where folks go hippo to hippo on the classic board game and have to quote lines from the classic 1987 Sylvester Stallone arm wrestling film. (We’re kidding about that last part.) Future live games will include Clue (where everyone playing really has to dress up like the characters and act out the murders) and Guess Who (with real people). It all sounds ridiculously fun. The first round goes from 6 to 10 p.m. Bone-In is at 2180 Boyce St.
Fresh Kölsch
Bierkeller Columbia is back at it with another biergarten this weekend as it hosts its Koelsch Anstich in the Festzelt. All that German means that they will be tapping (anstich) their freshest batch of Kolumbianer Kölsch under the shade of their new German festival tent (festzelt). The biergarten will be open from 5 to 9 p.m. on Friday, July 5, and noon to 8 p.m. on Saturday, July 6 at Swamp Cabbage Brewery (921 Brookwood Dr.). There will of course also be food and fun and a little Women’s World Cup on the tube.