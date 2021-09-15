On Tap: A guide to to Columbia’s 2021 fall beer releases

Prost, Columbia. It’s officially Oktoberfest season.

That means it's time to expect Oktoberfest beers — yes, it's a celebration and a beer style. There are going to be German named things, from marzen to festbier and beyond, all over breweries and beer bars’ tap lists this season. It’s a terrific time for old-school beer drinkers or those looking to get away from the avalanche of sours and hazy IPAs.

The best part of these styles is they’re immensely rewarding, despite (and because of) their ease of drinking. Often crisp and featuring malty flavors, they’re well-balanced brews for the time of the year.

As mentioned, though, this season brings celebrations as well, and Columbia’s breweries are doing their best to bring a bit of the Germanic festivities to the Midlands. Beyond the beers detailed below, we’ve listed a handful of the Oktoberfest celebrations and details we know about so far.

It’s worth mentioning, however, that COVID-19 cases are spiking in South Carolina and Richland County. As of last week, three cities — Columbia, Chapin and West Columbia — passed masked mandates at businesses, indicative of the fluctuating public health situation. So take these celebratory details with a grain of salt, as, like a year ago, these are fluctuating and uncertain times for events. As these details change, check in with free-times.com for updates to this list and any additions as other breweries announce their plans.

Steel Hands Brewing — Oct. 1

Savage Craft Ale Works — Oct. 2

Columbia Craft Brewing Company — Oct. 9

River Rat Brewery — Oct. 9

Angry Fish Brewing Co. — Oct. 13-17.

Hazelwood Brewing Company — Oct. 16

The guide to Columbia’s fall beer releases is below. Tasting notes provided by the breweries. Is your favorite spot missing? We’ll be making updates as we receive them, so check back at free-times.com.

Angry Fish Brewing Co.

106 Fabrister Lane C, Lexington. angryfishbrewingco.com.

Lexington’s small, solid brewery hits the fall with its penchant for eclectically made — and brazenly named — beers, but leans into the Oktoberfest spirit. German beers will be released daily during the brewery’s weeklong Oktoberfest celebration. Stouts released between November and February.

Wessinger Island Weisenbock (7.8% ABV)

Angry Fish’s medium-bodied German wheat ale features notes of bright banana and hints of clove on the nose. Balanced, slightly sweet finish.

Dutch Fork Dunkel Wiesse (5.5% ABV)

A dark German wheat ale with a combination of banana, spice, caramel and chocolate. It’s malt forward and medium-bodied and features a “fluffy texture” with a light finish, per brewer Kenny Hodge.

Camping Creek Fest Bier (6.5% ABV)

An amber German lager that is bready, rich and toasty. An initial malt sweetness is balanced by a moderate hop character and pairs well with its bready and toasty notes. Finishes moderately dry.

Counts Island Helles Lager (5.2% ABV)

This golden German lager has a sweet, grainy aroma. Grassy malt flavor pairs with Pilsen malt and a low hop bitterness. Finishes soft and dry.

Top Sail Sour Black Currant & Banana (5.6% ABV)

Angry Fish breaks out of the Oktoberfest mold here with a black currant, banana sour. Currants bring tartness, while bananas add lushness. The pairing creates a medium/thick-bodied ale. September release.

Main Vein Chocolate Peanut Butter Stout (6.8% ABV)

A milk stout that pairs peanut butter and chocolate flavors and drinks relatively easy at 6.8%. Hodge said it should be “reminiscent of a very popular candy” which is a helpful hint, considering the scarcity of peanut butter and chocolate featured ingredients.

White Girl Wasted Pumpkin Stout (8% ABV)

A groan-inducing name for this pumpkin spice-inspired stout that features the flavors you’d expect. It is easy drinking and hits at a fairly hefty 8% ABV.

Hatorade Blue Raspberry Sour (5.6% ABV)

Hodge described this one as “puckerlicious” and its flavors are detailed in its name. Blue raspberry, like the Gatorade flavor. November release.

Bierkeller Columbia

Crowlers sold at Swamp Cabbage Brewing, 921 Brookwood Drive weekly, check Facebook for availability and for pop-up locations. facebook.com/bierkellercolumbia

Beloved, highly regarded and nomadic, Bierkeller Columbia owner-brewer Scott Burgess is launching several fan favorites and a collaboration with Lexington’s Hazelwood Brewing this season. As a German-focused brewing operation, this time of year finds Burgess truly in his element.

Rauchbier (5.3% ABV)

A traditionally smoky beer, the rauchbier leans all the way into that flavor profile, yet it’s surprisingly balanced, with spicy Noble hops cutting through the smoke. October release.

Steinbier (5.5% ABV)

A brewing process that elicits a response of “neat.” This collaboration with Lexington’s Hazelwood Brewing is heated by dropping in blue granite stones. The result is a somewhat smokey beer that is rounded out with aging and, due to the blue granite, has a unique minerality to it. October release.

Weißbier (5.2% ABV)

A crisp, refreshing wheat beer that has an effervescent carbonation, highly drinkable. Late-September release.

Weizenbock (6.5% ABV)

Take the Weißbier and make it stronger. November release.

Columbia Craft Brewing Co.

520 Greene St. columbiacraft.com.

Columbia Craft stands among the most well-received breweries in town, from both a customer and critic’s perspective. This season, they’re offering a fair share of Oktoberfest beers and a cutely named imperial stout. The three Oktoberfest beers arrive at their event on Oct. 9.

Festbier (6% ABV)

Head brewer Shaun Piggott compared the brewery’s annual Festbier to a “more robust Munich Helles,” commonly drunk in the German city during Oktoberfest. It’s a little bready, features a higher ABV than a helles and is incredibly pale in color.

Colator (7.5% ABV)

The Colator is an” amber-ish” doppelbock with notes of dried fig, carmelized sugar, plums and dark cherry.

Dunkel (4.5% ABV)

Its name is its style, a dunkel. Piggot described this as amber/copper-colored with rich maltiness. Toffee and caramel notes are prominent.

Death By Fluffer (12% ABV)

Note the ABV here, it hits hard, as imperial stouts often do. A tweak to Columbia Craft’s take on base imperial stout, treated with peanut flour, salt, vegan marshmallows and marshmallow creme. Final flavor is still up in the air, as it was only brewed last week. Releases Sept. 21.

Hazelwood Brewing Company

711 E Main St., Lexington. hazelwoodbeerco.com.

Owner-brewer Matt Rodgers' fall concoctions fit his usual M.O. There’s a trendy hazy IPA, distinct brews and a host of sours. The brewery recently completed its beer garden renovation as well, providing a stellar spot to check these out.

Collaboration with Peak Drift Brewing (name TBD) (8% ABV)

Rodgers is collaborating with the forthcoming Peak Drift Brewing Co. for a double breakfast stout. It’s “super decadent” with layers of chocolate and a rich, full body, he described. Toasty coffee pairs with maple and vanilla, too. Once the sister microbrewery Smoked on Main Street is open, Rodgers said it will be served on nitro, and without nitro at Hazelwood. TBD release.

Steinbier (5.5% ABV)

See Bierkeller Columbia entry above. Oct. 16 release.

New Hazy IPA Fogponix — (6.8% ABV)

As part of a forthcoming Hooked on Ponix series of hazy IPAs — Rodgers plays on his urban hop farm and the word hydroponics for the series name — Fogponix is a hazy IPA with tangerine and watermelon candy flavor. Set to be available in distribution. Released.

Pilsner (5.2% ABV)

A simple, crisp and easy-drinking pilsner. Rodgers described it as an “every day, throwback kind of beer.” Released week of Sept. 12.

Mixed Berry Jam (7% ABV)

A trio of berries, raspberry, blackberry and boysenberry, combine for a bright red purple sour. Close to a milkshake sour, it's like a “slushy,” Rodgers said. Slightly sour, with layers of fruit. Mid-October release.

Peach Cobbler (7% ABV)

Utilizing peaches from a nearby farm, Rodgers paired them with cinnamon sticks, vanilla beans and apricots in this milkshake fruit ale. Mid-October release.

Martian Milk (6.8% ABV)

A double-dry-hopped milkshake IPA that features Strata hops. Infused with milk sugar, it creates a creamy IPA that has notes of passionfruit and papaya. A fan favorite, it’s a small batch and goes fast. Mid-October release.

Nanobots (4.5% ABV)

An all locally sourced farmhouse ale. Crisp, effervescent and light blonde in color. Hazelwood honey lends a slight sweetness and there’s notes of wildflowers and herbs. Mid-October release.

Hunter-Gatherer Brewery and Ale House

900 Main St. and 1402 Jim Hamilton Blvd. huntergathererbrewery.com.

Kevin Varner’s two locations of Hunter-Gatherer continue his recent foray into barrel aging. The releases include a sour and a unique beer style, called a graf.

Barrel-Aged Blackberry Sour (6.2% ABV)

Sold at the Main Street location, owner-brewer Kevin Varner described this as a “beautiful, dry sour.” it aged for over a year in French oak barrels and it features flavors the name suggests. The sour fits into a recent emphasis on barrel-aged beers. Sept. 22 release.

Sour Graf (6.5% ABV)

Sold at the Hangar location, this one’s a blend of cider and beer. Also barrel aged, it was brewed in fall 2020 with a combination of apple juice from Lew Creek Farms (out of North Carolina) and wort from Hunter-Gatherer’s brewhouse. The first graf Varner has produced. Sept. 22 release.

River Rat Brewing

1231 Shop Road. riverratbrewery.com.

Relatively new brewmaster Eric Lachemyer is featuring a mix of Oktoberfest beers and a number of other classic River Rat favorites in the fall.

Je M'appelle Saison (6% ABV)

A classic French saison with yeast-driven flavors. Hints of pear round out the flavor. Released.

Helles Bock (8.5% ABV)

A heavy hitting lager, it has a smooth, malty finish. It’s a fitting beer for fall and Oktoberfest drinking, Lachenmyer reasoned. Released.

Marzen (about 5.5% ABV)

Crispy, dry and sweet malty tones pair together in this Oktoberfest brew. Released.

Touch of Grey (6% ABV)

A unique IPA that features an Earl Grey tea infusion. The bitterness is rounded out by the tea infusion, making a smooth drinking IPA. Released.

Cinnamon Toast Crunch Brown Ale (5.4% ABV)

A fan favorite, the brewery’s flagship hazelnut brown ale is infused with loads of Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal. It’s tasty, don’t overthink it. Fall release.

Pumpkin Porter (TBD ABV)

Lachenmyer had sparse details on this beer, but said it would offer pumpkin and pumpkin spice flavors. October release.

Savage Craft Ale Works

430 Center St., West Columbia. Savagecraftaleworks.com

The area’s newest brewery has come on strong as a popular destination. A trio of releases this season revolve around fall flavors and Oktoberfest.

Pumpkin Ale (6.5% ABV)

A spiced amber ale, it features brown sugar, pie-crust-like maltiness and milk sugar. Those build out a base for pumpkin and fall spices. Mid-to-late-September release.

Helles Lager (4.9% ABV)

The brewery’s first lager will be released during its Oktoberfest celebration on Oct. 2. It’s light in color and in body, with a bready, malty flavor and a crisp finish.

Altbier (5.4% ABV)

Another Oktoberfest celebration release, this altbier is copper in color and features a malty sweetness that is balanced by German hops.

Steel Hands Brewing

2350 Foreman St., Cayce. steelhandsbrewing.com.

Cayce’s very popular brewery follows its typically slim seasonal release calendar, with a single can release. It’s an Oktoberfest. ‘Tis the season.

Steel Hands Oktoberfest (5.1% ABV)

A beer utilizing South Carolina malt producer Palmetto Malt, the marzen was brewed with an extra-slow fermentation. It’s clean, with a light bready flavor and mild floral hop notes. The beer is the result of a November 2020 Palmetto Malt farm crop that Steel Hands helped plant and yielded roughly 28,000 pounds of malt, per Steel Hands Marketing & Business Development Director Ashley Lambert. Released.