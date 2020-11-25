On Tap: A guide to Columbia's winter beer releases

Columbia’s brewery scene is a microcosm of the city and its populace. They’re eclectic, gritty and darn good at what they do.

There’s also 12 of them, with more on the way, and a hell of a lot of beer that comes down the tap. It’s a lot to keep track of, so Free Times is launching this seasonal breakdown of almost every local brewery's rotating offerings.

While pandemic fatigue is very real for many of us, every facet of the hospitality industry is hurting. That includes breweries. Nov. 29 is Small Brewery Sunday, a Brewer’s Association holiday celebrating exactly what makes Columbia’s suds scene so special — its independent breweries. In these trying times, give them a helping hand by trying out some of their concoctions.

In keeping with the area's expanding brewery scene, the selection this season is broad and interesting. Take, for instance, a decidedly old-school collaboration between the roving Bierkeller Columbia and Lexington’s Hazelwood Brewing Company.

The Steinbier is literally brewed by throwing in white-hot blue granite culled from the ongoing dam project near Hazelwood, straddling owner/brewer Matt Rodger’s penchant for rustic, primal beers and Bierkeller owner/brewer Scott Burgess’s staunch adherence to German tradition and exactness.

“The Steinbeer comes from Bamberg, it’s a method of cooking beer by heating stones and dropping them into the beer to boil it,” Rodgers described. “The beer is very light and crisp and easy drinking."

The beer also displays smokey notes, developed from the sugar in the wart, or unfermented beer liquid, caramelizing on the 1,200-degree granite, Burgess detailed. The process also imparts unusual minerality.

Hazelwood began pouring the beer after about seven weeks of aging, but Burgess just started pouring his portion of the batch. He hoped the additional aging would round out the flavor.

Rodgers said the Steinbier will likely be available through January at Hazelwood.

“It’s slightly warming and kind of embodies the time of year ... fire pits and leaves falling from trees," the Lexington brewer concluded.

Angry Fish Brewing Co.

106 Fabrister Lane C, Lexington. angryfishbrewingco.com.

The small Lexington brewery has six different seasonal releases for winter, including a trio of brews out Dec. 5 where a portion of all sales go to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation — White Girl Wasted Pumpkin Stout (8.5 percent ABV), Hatorade Blue Raspberry Sour (6.5 percent ABV), Don’t Be a Karen Blackberry Lime Sour (7 percent ABV).

Co-owner and co-brewer Kenny Hodge described the White Girl Wasted Pumpkin Stout (with its eyebrow-raising name) as containing the “quintessential spices for pumpkin pie — cinnamon, clove, nutmeg, allspice. The Hatorade Blue Raspberry Stout tastes like blue cotton candy and, Hodge said, many customers describe it like a blue raspberry Sour Patch Kid candy. The last, Don’t Be a Karen, includes roughly 65 pounds of blackberries and 10 pounds of lime, giving it residual sweetness with a tamed, yet strong lime flavor.

Twenty percent of the sales from each of these will help fund the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

The brewery is also releasing or has released three other beers for the season.

Across the Bow— a limited-time breakfast stout that includes lactose sugar and mimics the taste of fudge brownies.

Main Vein Chocolate Peanut Butter stout —a peanut butter stout that Hodge said coats the mouth akin to a Reeses Peanut Butter Cup.

Moonlit Nights Black IPA — built like a West Coast IPA (meaning a low amount of smoky flavor) and drinks like a black ale.

Each of these beers will be available for purchase in crowlers.

Bierkeller Columbia

Crowlers sold at Swamp Cabbage Brewing, 921 Brookwood Drive weekly, check Facebook for availability and for pop-up locations. facebook.com/bierkellercolumbia

Nomadic brewer of German lagers has three seasonal brews forthcoming, in addition to the aforementioned Steinbier.

Bockbier — a pale beer that is the strongest Bierkeller produces at 6.7 percent. Owner Scott Burgess described it as “easy to drink … fortifying and warming.”

Fastenbier — a dark, flavorful beer that is a mix between a Franconia Dunkel and a Czech Dark beer. Burgess described it as “dark bread,” like a pumpernickel, that will evolve over time.

Rauchbier — Burgess’ personal favorite beer from his brewery, this anachronistic beer is very smoky in flavor. That’s due to the beer’s malt being dried out through beechwood smoke at 120 degrees Fahrenheit. Upon drinking, the smokiness will take a backseat and a round, drinkable and flavorful beer emerges, he detailed.

Columbia Craft Brewing Company

520 Greene St. columbiacraft.com.

Recently minted with a gold medal at the Great American Beer Festival, Columbia Craft has four seasonal releases for winter.

Columbia Craft Hazy IPA — Columbia Craft’s latest hazy IPA was recently released and is distributed throughout the area in restaurants and bars. The brewery describes the aromas as including white peach, orange gummy and pineapple, while its flavor is compared to peach candy rings, orange juice and orange creamsicle. The brewery plans to release it as a year-round beer, beginning in March 2021.

Colator Doppelbock — A forthcoming dark, traditional take on the German-style beer. Head brewer Shaun Piggott said it’s “amberish” and has malty notes, but is still crisp and clean as a lager.

Jean Claude Van Dayumm — A re-release of a customer favorite, this Belgian Strong Ale clocks in at over 11 percent. It’s a warming drink with a clove-leaning flavor.

3 Yr. Anniversary Imperial Stout — The brewery is releasing a barrel-aged stout that it expects to be chocolatey, with vanilla overtones and some spice.

CottonTown Brew Lab

1223 Franklin St. cottontownbrewlab.com.

The snug brewery that hosts drinkers in its beer garden is releasing several seasonals, in addition to more of the well-drank seltzers it calls Refreshers.

Oktoberfest — A traditional Marzen with an amber color and a balance of malt and hops. The malt lends itself to a sweet front end, while the beer finishes crisp and smooth, per head brewer Brandon Evans.

Pumpkin Spice Lager — An amber lager with a spice aroma akin to, you guessed it, pumpkin pie. Evans noted it isn’t overly sweet and remains light and palatable.

Reindeer Chow Stout — This stout features peanut butter powder and vanilla beans. It drinks with chocolate and peanut butter on the nose, before finishing with smooth chocolate and vanilla flavors.

Hazelwood Brewing Company

711 E Main St. hazelwoodbeerco.com.

Lexington’s eclectic brewery in its iconic location is pouring the aforementioned Steinbier, but there’s more from owner-brewer Matt Rodgers.

Helles Lager — A balanced, crisp lager. Rodgers described it as “malty, rich, flavorful (and) clean.”

Stout — Rodgers mentioned a chocolatey stout with a hoppy backbone.

Collaboration Christmas beer with New Sarum Brewing — Rodgers is working with the North Carolina-based brewery to brew a pitch-black hazy IPA.

Sours galore — Rodgers also teased the brewery has several “financially irresponsible-type sours” (for the brewery, but maybe us too). They range from a raspberry chocolate sour with marshmallow fluff to a lemon meringue pie gose.

Hunter-Gatherer Brewery

900 Main St. and 1402 Jim Hamilton Blvd. huntergathererbrewery.com.

The oldest craft brand in Columbia is celebrating its 25th anniversary with a special release — and others.

25th Ye Olde Bastard — A forthcoming special release of the brewery’s longtime Ye Olde Bastard. It’s full bodied and rich. Owner/brewer Kevin Varner plans to tweak this batch with several offshoots, too.

Kirschenbier — Varner will also release this traditional cherry lager. It’s rich and dark, made with tart cherries.

Red sour — The brewery also plans to release a Main Street-exclusive oaked red sour with hopes to serve it straight from the barrels.

River Rat Brewery

1231 Shop Rd. riverratbrewery.com.

The oldest distribution brewery in Columbia has a number of winter-focused brews already out and more coming.

Winter Warmer — Released in early November, this spiced ale has flavors of ginger, coriander, cinnamon and orange.

My Morning Stout — A stout brewed with cocoa nibs, aged with Madagascar vanilla beans and special blend of Jittery Joe's coffee.

More stouts — River Rat has plans to release several barrel aged stouts, which range from candy cane and gingerbread flavored to an imperial stout.

Steel Hands Brewing

2350 Foreman St., Cayce. steelhandsbrewing.com.

Cayce’s destination brewery is targeting the release of two new seasonal drinks — one of which will be a new canned release.

Anniversary Beer, Wee Heavy — "Overwhelmingly” malty, rich and sweet caramel flavors mark this Scotch Ale, noted Ashley Lambert, Steel Hands' marketing and business development director. The draft-only beer will be available on Dec. 12 in Steel Hands’ taproom.

Juicy Hazy IPA — This forthcoming release also debuts on Dec. 12, but is slotted for an early 2021 can release in six packs, too. It’s pungent and juicy, with aromas of peach, tangerine and lemon, Lambert described.

Swamp Cabbage Brewing Company

921 Brookwood Dr. swampcabbagebrewing.com.

One of the first microbreweries in Columbia, Swamp Cabbage has three winter releases.

Dunkelweizen — A caramel-colored, dark German wheat ale that the brewery notes has hints of banana and clove.

Merry Cinnamas — It’s very seasonal, OK? Swamp Cabbage’s spiced amber ale is brewed with cinnamon to reflect the times.

Harvest Ale — Another holiday brew, this ale is described as easy-drinking and includes hints of pumpkin spice and cinnamon.

Twisted Spur Brewing

705 Gervais St. A. twistedspurbrewing.com.

The Vista brewpub is offering a series of yet-to-be-released barrel aged sours for the season. They vary from a blueberry hefeweizen sour to a pale ale soured in a Chardonnay barrel.

For the entire list and to find any updates from missing breweries, go to free-times.com.