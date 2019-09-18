It’s September, and the Gamecocks are playing out of town. You know what that means? It’s Oktoberfest season. That’s right. From now until late October, you can expect to find some kind of Oktoberfest celebration (sometimes more than one) going on every weekend at local bars, breweries, city centers, and even churches (many of which are listed in this week’s food feature). We went to press before I found out about Cottontown Brew Lab’s Oktoberfest, which took place last Sunday, among the first celebrations of the season. But the brewery (at 1223 Franklin St.) might still have its Oktoberfest beer and Helles Bock on tap, so swing by and see.
If you’re jonesing for an Oktoberfest, your first option this week is Brats & Beers at Curiosity Coffee Bar on Friday, Sept. 20, from 5 to 9 p.m. This parking lot party at the North Main coffee spot will feature a beer lineup of some Oktoberfest favorites like Weihenstephan and Oktoberfest beers from Olde Mecklenburg, Foothills, and NoDa. The Wurst Wagen will be there with its usual German fare. And hey, let’s take this moment to appreciate The Wurst Wagen for slinging sausages in what must be their absolute busiest time of year. Curiosity is at 2327 Main St.
Flying Saucer’s Sweet 16
Columbia’s Flying Saucer Draught Emporium is turning 16 this weekend and celebrating with a Storm The Saucer 16th Anniversary Party. Sixteen years ago, the craft beer scene in Columbia was an absolute shadow of what it is today, and Flying Saucer opening a location here was definitely something that helped kick off the growth of the beer scene we enjoy today. So if you can’t make it out to Area 51 to storm the gates, head to the Saucer for this alien-themed party with an intergalactic DJ, themed drinks, and a bunch of alien movies playing on the big screens from 5 p.m. to midnight this Friday, Sept. 20.