Oktoberfest Columbia is city's first major fall event to cancel as COVID-19 concerns grow

Oktoberfest Columbia was cancelled Aug. 10 due to the resurgence of COVID-19.

The event, which is one of South Carolina's most long-standing and popular Oktoberfests, is the first major events in the city to nix its fall date as case numbers continue to spike amid growing concern about the more virulent Delta variant. The cancellation was announced via Facebook by Incarnation Lutheran Church, which organizes and hosts the event.

The 2021 iteration was scheduled to take place Oct. 8-10. This is the second year in a row that the event has been canceled.

“Last year, we didn’t feel confident, we couldn’t have the possibility of hosting a superspreader event. This year, we’ve had a vaccine. We just assumed it would be fine to move forward,” said Sarah Sawicki, co-director of Oktoberfest Columbia. “Without folks being vaccinated and with this Delta variant, we were just disappointed, but not able to feel confident that we could host a safe event. We really wish people had people vaccinated.”

Oktoberfest Columbia draws about 5,000 people to Incarnation's snug yard throughout the weekend, and Sawicki estimated that the crowd tops out at about 1,000 people at any given time. The event pairs German-style and craft beers with traditional German food and music, with seating across two large, tented beer gardens.

Sawicki detailed the group decided to nix the event about two weeks ago, but delivered the news to the church’s congregation and vendors before making it public today.

The church announced the 2021 Oktoberfest Columbia in June. The event’s Facebook page noted that it was also set to be the 10th iteration of the festival.

Pending continuing coronavirus complications, the event will return next year, Sawicki said.

The church’s Oktoberfest is, in part, a fundraising effort. According to the festival website, 10 percent of proceeds go to Lutheran Services Carolinas, and the rest go to funding the church, sending church youth to the national, once-every-three-years ELCA Youth Gathering and supporting future Oktoberfests.

Festival proceeds, though, are not relied upon for the church’s operating budget, which made the cancellation an easier call, Sawicki explained.

“I described it earlier this week as COVID just has another notch in its belt. Just one more loss that is so disappointing,” she said. “This loss seems like it could’ve been avoided. This was avoidable.”

The news comes roughly a week after the Five Points Association confirmed their popular Jerryfest event will be held on Oct. 2. Other fall events such as September's Greek Festival and Irmo Okra Strut, October's Famously Hot SC Pride and South Carolina State Fair, and November's Land Jam country music festival in Lugoff are still scheduled to take place.