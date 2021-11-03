Northeast Columbia's restaurant scene is humming. Here's your breakdown of where to go.

Northeast Columbia can seem very far away for people who don’t often traverse to and from that section of the city.

It’s a 15 mile ride from downtown Columbia to the emerging outdoor retail center Village at Sandhills, but with more housing developments springing up north and east of the city, more residents live there. That means more commercial development and, as a result, more restaurants.

“We've definitely seen trends that were already in motion pre-COVID for retail shopping, with lots of restaurants backfilling space that were national retailers, as well as more extreme examples of old shopping centers becoming storage centers or apartments,” says Bobby Balboni, a broker with NAI Columbia who is familiar with the Northeast portion of the city.

Despite the pandemic-related uncertainty of the past nearly two years for many restaurateurs, others are forging their way forward and opening up new restaurants in old spaces.

Balboni pointed to Esther’s Kitchen + Soul Food as a highly successful version of this.

“Rather than letting these spaces sit vacant, we’re embracing local operators who prove they can do the same volume of sales that national stores can,” says Balboni. “This is their whole livelihood and these mom-and-pop shops are more resilient.”

For those who may not have ventured too far from home in the past two years, there’s more out there than there was before. Free Times broke down the recent and upcoming restaurant developments in Northeast Columbia:

Already Open

andCHICKEN

494 Town Center Place, Suite 1. 803-851-7061. Andchicken.co

The popular West African restaurant Asanka Kitchen opened three years ago and quickly outgrew its beginnings, so owners Elizabeth and Samuel Darko took both it and their new concept, Andchicken, to the Village at Sandhills and merged the two. Located near the JC Penney, chicken and spice lovers alike can rejoice in a variety of chicken flavors and preparations — plus a bakery, cafe and salad bar.

Menkoi Ramen

493-1 Town Center Place. 803-708-1569. Menkoi-ramen-house-columbia.business.site

The rainy-day and hangover busting favorite from Gervais Street opened an additional outpost in the Village at Sandhills. Menkoi Ramen has a small but humble menu where diners can order their enormous ramen bowl by number and can enjoy tonkotsu, shoyu, and rice balls without having to hunt for parking downtown.

I Heart Mac & Cheese

1033 Roberts Branch Parkway, Suite 202. 803-728-0535. Iheartmacandcheese.com

Cheese is what this franchise is all about, and their first South Carolina location is testing out how much locals love the cheese factor. Choose from a mac and cheese bowl, grilled cheese, and then top it or fill it up with sauces, proteins, veggies, and yes — even more types of cheese. Interesting picks include the lobster grilled cheese, and all-vegan options too.

Lick Ice Cream

110 Clemson Road, Suite B. 803-888-6090. Lickicecreamcreamery.com

Distinctive and bold is how Lick describes its desserts on its menu. But that doesn’t quite cover the Instagram-worthy, brightly-colored, over-the-top sundaes and milkshakes. Want a blue milkshake with a side of cotton candy, a full-sized cupcake, and a big swirly lollipop? You can get it at Lick, which is housed in a former frozen yogurt shop on Clemson Road.

Ratio

566 Spears Creek Church Road. 803-900-0081. Ratiorestaurant.com

Ratio opened in the most uncertain times of the pandemic, in September 2020, but chef and owner Javier Uriate’s vision for Ratio brings nearby residents and downtown dwellers alike across county lines, all the way to Elgin. Uriate’s Peruvian influenced tapas — like seafood paella, beef tartare, and chicken empanadas, are a date-night excursion that one would be wise to make reservations for.

Esther’s Soul Food + Kitchen

631-6 Promenade Place. 803-851-5004. Toasttab.com/estherssoulfoodkitchen/v3

Housed in the old Panera location in Sandhills, Esther’s brings much more soul to the area. An expansive menu includes deep fried turkey wings, meatloaf, vegetable sides, Philadelphia-style seafood dishes, bakery-fresh sweets, and tons of chicken wing options.

Poke Bros

461-1 Town Center Place. 803-995-7552. Eatpokebros.com/location/sandhill-town-center-mall

The popular Hawaiian style fast-casual restaurant recently expanded its footprint to the Village at Sandhills. Poke Bros offers build-your-own poke bowls with fresh fish and tropically-inspired toppings.

Coming Soon

Day and Night Exotic Cereal Bar

Dayandnightcereal.com

This franchise operation announced its intentions to open a spot in northeast Columbia in May 2021 and is still working on opening as of this printing. The franchise operation has locations in Los Angeles, Washington, D.C., Charlotte, and soon to be in Columbia. Exactly where in the northeast they will locate is uncertain but what is certain is their menu.

The exotic part of their cereal bar involves combinations of cereals in either bowls or milkshake formats. A Unicorn Breath brings together Fruity Lucky Charms, Fruity Pebbles, whipped cream, strawberry drizzle, and your choice of milk — which by the way — will turn pink. A bowl will run $7, and shakes $8.

Coco’s and Beer Mexican Grill

841-4 Sparkleberry Lane. Cocosandbeer.getbento.com

NAI broker Balboni revealed that Coco’s and Beer would be opening a second location in the beloved former Solstice Kitchen in the next few months. The turn-key location attracted the owners to open up a new outpost, he says.

The original Coco’s and Beer, on Fort Jackson Boulevard, isn’t too far away from the new location, but will bring in a new customer base who may want to stick closer to home after indulging in a platter of grilled meats and of course, the beer.