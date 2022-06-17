With new city business initiatives, Columbia could see long-awaited restaurant growth

When Bang Back Pinball Lounge owner Fred Richardson opened his Five Points pinball bar, he was shocked at the difficulty of starting a business in Columbia.

From the cost of the grease trap required to operate his bar to the headaches surrounding sorting through various paperwork and city requirements, Richardson originally doubted his decision to locate to Columbia.

"It was definitely, as a new business operator in South Carolina, there were hurdles that you never really expected and there were things that honestly at times, I said to myself, 'Did I make the right choice?'" said Richardson, who has opened businesses in four states and expressed frustration with Columbia's requirements for opening a new spot.

But with the city of Columbia's recently announced business friendly initiatives, restaurant owners like Richardson could face less headaches and fees when opening a new business.

And restaurant owners from across the city see this as an opportunity for growth in a city that has long awaited new restaurants, but what they say has faced mounds of government red tape.

"What I've always found working with the city of Columbia, is a group of people that want to say yes ... but have never been emboldened to say yes," said longtime restaurateur Kristian Niemi. "I think taking a lot of these impediments down and enabling a lot of these departments to make these key decisions like this is huge."

Mayor Daniel Rickenmann, alongside other city leaders, announced the new initiatives June 13 at Cottontown barbecue joint The War Mouth. The six initiatives include things like simplifying the application and renewal process for business licenses, eliminating parking requirements for smaller businesses, financial assistance and accommodation for the cost of grease captures and elimination of the water and sewer change of use fee.

Kristian Niemi, who owns two prominent restaurants, West Columbia's Black Rooster and Main Street's Bourbon, with a third opening soon in the Vista, said the changes are a long time coming.

"One of the things that I've always told, aspiring restaurateurs when they are planning their new restaurants has always been 'Take into account that you may need to spend $40,000 that you don't have in your budget, just for the tap fee for water and sewer,'" Niemi said. "That has been a barrier to a lot of people I've talked to over the past 20 years, moving on to the next level to actually get their restaurants opened."

In the past, when a business owner wanted to use a building that already had a water tap to open a restaurant, the city required them to pay what's known as a change of use fee. This fee ranges anywhere from $2,500 to $45,000 according to City Councilman Joe Taylor.

The new initiative eliminates that fee for water meters less than 4 inches in size and decreases the cost for meters larger than that, saving launching restaurants thousands of dollars.

"There's no telling how many enterprises have elected not to come to Columbia because of these fees that we that we could have made a multiples over in new revenue," Taylor said.

The new initiatives will also aid restaurants financially when it comes to grease captures — a cost that many aspiring restaurateurs aren't able to take on, according to Chris Davis, co-owner of multiple bars in Five Points and Hendrix on Main Street.

Grease captures, also known as grease traps, are receptacles that kitchen wastewater flows through to filter out grease before the rest of the waste goes back into the sewer system, and are vital to a restaurant's functioning.

The cost that grease traps add on to the cost of opening a business has ailed many of the city's districts, from college nightlife district Five Points to the city's Main Street.

When Davis and his business partner Jon Sears decided to open Hendrix, a rooftop bar and restaurant on Main Street, they were plagued by the expensive cost and size of the needed grease trap.

"Depending on the size of the restaurant, the type of food that you're going to be preparing, how you do your dishes ... they can be anywhere from $10,000, up to about $40,000 depending on the restaurant," Davis said. "It's not just the cost, it's also having to get them there. Some of them are big, like the size of the car, almost so you have to either have a place where you can put one or you have to dig a hole."

The pair decided to place the massive grease trap for Hendrix in the basement of the building and were able to get the property manager's assistance in the installation process.

Another initiative that will help businesses in walkable districts like Main Street and the Vista is the removal of the on-site parking requirement for businesses that are less than 7,500 square-feet. For instance, there are currently three Colliers properties in Columbia's biggest walking districts — Main Street and the Vista — for rent that are less than 7,500 square feet, according to Colliers Property group's website.

"With parking, there's almost nothing you can do at times, especially when you're in the city center or in a hospitality district so I think that's always been a problem, or a hurdle that you have to overcome if you plan to open a business," Davis said.

Two initiatives — waiving the water tap change of use fee and loosening requirements for grease traps — have long been goals of city officials and business leaders. In 2019, business and city leaders like Five Points Association President Steve Cook and then-councilman Rickenmann announced a 10-point plan to revitalize Five Points, the college neighborhood known for its hole-in-the-wall bars and many vacant storefronts.

The plan never really came to fruition though. Pushback came from city council members over the fact that the plan was only focused on Five Points, according to Taylor. Then the pandemic hit and ultimately killed the initiatives.

But leaders like Taylor think these initiatives will be different this time around. The plan focuses on all of the city, not just Five Points. And the lack of revenue from the various fees that the initiative gets rid of will be made up for when new businesses open in the area, Taylor said.