Well-known Asian restaurant Kao Thai Cuisine will relocate to Main Street

Get ready to enjoy even more Asian cuisine on Columbia's Main Street.

Kao Thai Cuisine, a well-known restaurant in the city's Vista, will be relocating to Main Street early next year, according to a press release from Arnold Companies, the real estate group that facilitated the deal.

The spot will serve up modern Thai eats similar to those on the menu at the current Vista location and will expand hours to be open for both lunch and dinner, according to the press release.

The press release didn't say when the current location in the Vista would close.

The Asian-American fusion restaurant has been in the Vista — the city's arts and entertainment district on Gervais Street — since 2018. It joins other recently opened Asian restaurants like Takosushi, which opened in Main Street's Arcade Building, and the forthcoming hibachi restaurant from the Middleton family, which will open in October.

It also adds to the growing list of restaurants that have set their sights on the city's Main Street — just last week Spotted Salamander Cafe and Catering announced it would expand with a second location in the former Drip building. At least three restaurants — Prohibition, Ambrosia Taverna and MOA Korean BBQ — are set to open within the next year on the street.

The new location will be at 1307 Main St. in the space next to Cantina 76 and is expected to open in early 2023.