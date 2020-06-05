Vista restaurant owners plan for business as usual as Columbia protests continue

Sunshine Cobb counts herself and her business lucky.

During last week’s protests against police brutality and the death of black Minneapolis resident George Floyd in police custody after an officer kneeled on his neck for about nine minutes, several vacant properties next to Kao Thai, the Vista restaurant she co-owns, were damaged. Her spot remained untouched.

“It's scary,” Cobb tells Free Times. “Short of boarding [windows] up, there’s not much else we can do.”

Despite these concerns, Cobb, like many of her Vista counterparts, is planning for business as usual tonight, with no plans to board up windows, as protests continue into their sixth day. Per reports from Post and Courier reporter Joseph Cranney, people began demonstrating outside the Governor’s Mansion at 2 p.m. today, delivering a list of demands, and marched to the Statehouse about an hour later.

Since the night of Saturday, May 30, local protestors have largely remained peaceful.

Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin issued curfews last weekend to curb the protests and any potentially damaging after effects to businesses. Cobb says that Kao will defer to any decision the city makes this weekend.

“We’re pretty much open unless otherwise,” she shares.

Motor Supply Company Bistro owner Eddie Wales shares a similar sentiment. The fine dining favorite plans to open for regular service tonight, though he adds that they’ll adhere to any potential action Benjamin could take.

Otherwise, Motor Supply is just trying to follow information and remain in touch with the Vista Guild, the entertainment district’s neighborhood/business support organization, Wales explains.

Andy Rodgers, co-owner of Art Bar, confirms that his business intends to open for its regular hours and says there’s little he can do other than wait and see what happens. He doesn’t expect things to escalate beyond peaceful demonstrations, though.

Rodgers points to the fact that, as of this week, all four officers involved in Floyd’s death have been charged, and that he thinks the police will take a more conservative approach this weekend.

“I think that a lot of the agitators have been plucked out, as far as the people who are actually doing a lot of the damage or injuring people,” he elaborates. “I’ve seen the demonstrators the last couple of days and it’s been peaceful. A lot of the marchers are imploring followers to not do anything.”

In the aftermath of last week’s protests, restaurants Mellow Mushroom, Blue Marlin and Carolina Western Pub all endured varying levels of damage. Various politicians criticized the vandalism, and one of the demonstration organizers, and Lawrence Nathaniel, the I Can't Breathe South Carolina leader who has helped rally the protests, has repeatedly called for protests to remain peaceful.