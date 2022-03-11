Taco with a scoop of ice cream, please. New Lexington restaurant has both.

Sonia Norman is straightforward and to the point when it comes to her nomenclature. Her new restaurant IceCream Taco will serve, well, ice cream and tacos.

The spot, which sits at 4884 Sunset Blvd. in Lexington, will offer four main types of tacos — chicken, beef, seafood and veggie tacos — as well as chili dogs and a variety of Hershey's (not to be confused with the chocolate brand) ice cream to pick from. For her tacos, Norman will use a family recipe that she said is unique, but simple.

"When you come in this place you're going to be happy. You're gonna forget the worries of the world. You're going to forget about everything that's going on out there or just everyday burdens that you have in life and you're just gonna just be free for a minute," Norman said.

The State first reported IceCream Taco's opening.

Even though Norman hasn't officially opened, she's worked on getting the word out through the restaurant's Facebook page, IceCream Taco, and in the future she would like to expand the business to more locations.

While an opening date has not been set yet, Norman has already held a soft opening last weekend and plans to hold two this weekend. She will be open Saturday, March 12 from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday, March 13 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The New York-native has lived in the area for more than two decades and worked as a volunteer firefighter for the city of Columbia for more than ten years before retiring. Now, she's set her sights on her newest adventure — opening up IceCream Taco Restaurant.

Her decision to open the spot is driven by her love of people and desire to put a smile on their face, she said.

"I've always been a helper. I mean, you got to think of the jobs that I've had. When people are running away from burning buildings, I'm running in there so that's always been me. I just, I love people ... and I'm always trying to help I'm always trying to be a blessing to somebody," Norman said.