Table Crumbs: How new chefs are changing 3 of Columbia's top restaurants

Editor's note: Table Crumbs is an occasional roundup of a week's serving worth of Columbia food news, in brief.
Hors D'oeuvres
Chow down using ChowNow at Mr. Friendly's: The long-time Five Points establishment, Mr. Friendly's, has faced an uphill battle from the COVID-19 pandemic. The restaurant recently started doing lunch again for the first time in two years and owner Ricky Mollohan announced on Instagram June 20 that the restaurant will be offering lunch takeout and delivery through the mobile ordering website ChowNow. The restaurant, located at 2001 Greene St., is open for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.
Move your 'buch indoors: Local kombucha producer and restaurant Lil Duck Treehouse Cafe is moving inside. Well, sort of. The eclectic cafe has operated in its shaded outdoor treehouse-style dining room since it opened in the spring of 2021. But owners announced on their Facebook page June 20 that they would soon open an indoor dining section in the downstairs of the treehouse. You can check them out for dinner from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday at 1119 Methodist Park Road in West Columbia.
Wine down with Vino Garage: The North Main wine store, Vino Garage, has started hosting Wine Wednesday — a weekly promotion that'll take place every Wednesday. On Wednesday nights you can get a $5 glass of wine and they'll be offering a weekly special wine. The special is set to continue into the fall and winter after summer is over, owner Doug Aylard said in an email. The promotion is yet another weekly event the store has started hosting in recent months. In early March, Aylard rolled out a weekly Tuesday night food truck event. You can visit the wine store at 2501 Main St. from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Wednesday.
Main Course
When three New York wine connoisseurs — Jonathan Lopez, Hernan Martinez and Chelsea Carrier — took over ownership of Hampton Street Vineyard, a brasserie (an Americanized French restaurant in this case) during the pandemic, they had a vision to bring the spot back to French classics.
And under the guidance of a new chef, that vision is coming to fruition.
After losing Executive Chef Christopher Holme, who spent a little over a year in the kitchen of Hampton Street Vineyard, Cody Ross, who's had stints in local kitchens like Primal Gourmet and West Columbia's Terra, took over in early February.
"We want to keep our menu around classical French dishes, but obviously like on our menu right now we have a ratatouille. It is not classical ratatouille at all," Ross said. "It's a classical dish, but it's been reinvented. It's been modernized."
Whereas ratatouille is typically served as a stew of colorful vegetables, Ross uses different cooking styles that include sautéing, pureeing and grilling that create three different textures within the dish.
It's part of Ross's effort to keep the food focused on French classics, while still making it appealing to a larger demographic. Under previous ownership the restaurant served Southern dishes like barbecue and deep fried oysters, which Ross said he's tried to shift away from.
In his time at the restaurant, Ross has worked with kitchen staff to bring down wait times for customers and focused on making the lunch menu a quicker, more affordable option by adding sandwiches and salads and removing some of the pricier items that require longer cook times.
Ross also plans to revamp the dinner menu in the coming weeks, following a temporary closure of the restaurant for renovating in early July. The restaurant will expand its seafood offerings, according to Ross.
And Ross isn't the only chef in the area to change downtown restaurants and their menus. In the last year, both Hendrix, a rooftop bar and restaurant on Main Street, and Saluda's, a longtime Charleston-esque spot in Five Points, have brought on new executive chefs — with Frank Bradley taking over at Hendrix and Toby Leeuw at Saluda's.
When Bradley took over the kitchen at Hendrix a little over a year ago after stints at Bourbon and Black Rooster, he looked forward to two things — creative freedom in the kitchen and fulfilling the intentional vision of owners Jon Sears and Chris Davis to focus on locally sourced ingredients.
"They wanted to buy local, as much as possible and stay seasonal. Those were their criteria," Bradley said. "I think that was the main reason why I wanted to come on is I appreciated that mentality, especially while we were right in the thick of COVID and a lot of these farms and companies are struggling trying to support the local farmer."
Bradley has worked to stay true to that and, like Ross, focused on maintaining and training a dedicated staff.
And not far from Columbia's Main Street, a new chef helms the decades-old Five Points eatery Saluda's.
Despite not making many changes to the restaurant's menu, Toby Leeuw, who worked in local spots like Publico Kitchen + Tap and Harper's before it closed, has worked on keeping consistency the focus for the restaurant.
"I mean (Saluda's) has been here for almost 30 years now so there is a sense of a certain kind of framework that we want to stay within. I mean, we're not going to start rolling sushi tomorrow or doing something crazy," said Leeuw, who started as executive chef of the fine dining restaurant in late September of last year.
While the restaurant faced significant staff turnover when former executive chef Josh Rogerson left in July of 2021, Leeuw said in the last six months turnover has leveled out and the restaurant has a dependable staff.
"Our thing is we try to come in, put our best foot forward every day and we just try to get incrementally a little bit better every day... if we do one thing better today than we did yesterday, and just keep doing that, then we'll keep growing," Leeuw told Free Times.
Dessert
After a few weeks of irregularity in the kitchen of Art Bar, the eclectic and artsy bar in the city's Vista, the spot is finally stabilizing and has returned to regular kitchen hours on the weekend, owners announced on social media June 21.
The bar lost its head cook less than a month ago and struggled to find someone to fill his place, owner Andy Rodgers said. A former chef of the spot stepped in to help out for a few weeks, but his inconsistent schedule made it tough for Art Bar's kitchen to stay open during normal kitchen hours.
The new cook, Steve Gibson, grew up in the restaurant industry and spent the last couple of years in Columbia kitchens. He most recently served in the kitchen of Pitas, a laid-back Mediterranean spot on Taylor Street.
"It's just a really fun place. I've always really liked Art Bar. And like I said, it's really exciting to get to work with my friends. And it's fun to be part of a fast paced environment," Gibson told Free Times. He started as the new chef on June 22, though he prefers not to be called a chef out of humility.
The unique, string-light filled bar and event space in the city's Vista will now serve food consistently Tuesday through Friday from 5 p.m. to midnight and Saturday from 6 p.m. to midnight.
Art Bar is located at 1211 Park St. and is open seven days a week until 2 a.m.