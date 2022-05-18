Table Crumbs: A robot, yes, a robot server and Il Focolare resumes indoor dining

Editor's note: Table Crumbs is an occasional roundup of a week's serving worth of Columbia food news, in brief.

Hors D'oeuvres

Busting out a new brunch menu: Cafe Strudel, the longtime cafe on West Columbia's State Street, has updated their menu and added new items, owners announced in an Instagram post. Some of the new items include a brisket biscuit, modeled after their brisket sandwich, and the smokehouse omelet, which is made using coffee rubbed brisket, onions and gouda cheese.

Chefs collaborate in Cottontown: Black Rooster's Chef Alex Strickland will join War Mouth's Chef Rhett Elliott for a four-course collaboration dinner at Cottontown's War Mouth on May 22. Each course will be paired with cocktails from War Mouth's own David Abedokun. Reservations can be made by emailing thewarmouth@gmail.com.

Will True BBQ return?: Seven months since closing the doors because of personal matters, True BBQ owner Milton Zanders made an announcement on Facebook live about the restaurant's future. He did not detail when the restaurant would reopen, but said that there were plans to eventually open back up for business.

Main Course

Usually when restaurants hire new wait staff, it doesn't make the news. That's not the case for the Peanut Man Gourmet Cafe.

The cafe just hired a new waitress named Bella. Why am I telling you this? Oh, because she's a robot.

Robotic waiters are still a pretty new concept, and Peanut Man is one of the first Columbia restaurants to introduce the concept to the area. Bella, the robotic server, helps carry food out to tables, which co-owner Carrie Hinely said helps free up staff.

"I was like, Oh, my gosh, I need that in my life, because I run so much constantly all day long. And it's so hard to find help so I don't really have extra help to like help me bring plates out. We just can't seem to hire people," Hinely said.

The technological helping hand does come at a time when restaurants struggle to find employees, with close to a million service workers leaving the industry as of October 2021 according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. And since the robot only costs the restaurant around $6 a day, owners save money on hiring an additional staff member.

But Hinely said that despite a small group of people worrying that robots would soon replace staff members, most people have loved the robots since she debuted them at the beginning of the month.

"I will tell you that 99.99 percent of my customers absolutely love it. Matter of fact, probably 90 percent of them ask if I can send her out for a picture and an interview," Hinely said. "The .01 percent of the people who are afraid or scared of the future for that are not people that are in the industry that are having to run and do the positions that we're having to do short staffed."

The story of the Peanut Man's robot staffer was first reported by WLTX.

Hinely, and her husband, Chris, who own the restaurant together, heard about the robots through a food sales person and decided to try the demo near the beginning of this month. They liked the robots so much that they've now invested in three — one that buses tables, one to deliver food to tables and one to carry around samples and serve as an advertisement for the restaurant.

The robots work the regular hours and can be seen by patrons who visit the restaurant, which is located at 3905 Fernandina Road and open Monday through Saturday from 10 p.m. to 6 p.m., with the kitchen closing at 5:30 p.m.

Dessert

Il Focolare is finally back open for indoor dining. The Cottontown pizzeria has opened and closed and opened back up, hopefully for good as COVID-19 case numbers continue to remain low.

The Cottontown pizzeria paused indoor dining at the beginning of the year citing rising COVID-19 cases from the Omicron variant.

Nearly four months later and after operating as take out only, restaurant owners announced in a social media post May 3 that they would resume indoor dining on May 4.

The restaurant briefly reopened for indoor dining last September and then ultimately paused indoor dining on Jan. 3 of this year.

Owners Sarah Simmons and Aaron Hoskins also operate smallSUGAR and City Grit in the city's Vista — those locations have been open this year and Il Focolare has operated as take out only.

Simmons also announced updated hours in a separate social media post. The restaurant will now be open from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on weekends.

Simmons couldn't be reached for comment.

Restaurant owners drew both criticism and support from locals about their requirement that patrons provide proof of vaccination when making reservations. They were the only restaurant in the state to require proof.

When Main Street's wine bar Lula Drake Wine Parlor opened in the summer of 2021, vaccines were required of patrons but proof wasn't requested like at Il Focolare.

“It’s not like there’s a playbook for how to navigate your businesses through a pandemic," Simmons told Free Times in a previous interview.

The restaurant accepts reservations and no longer requires proof of vaccination to dine in. It is located at 2150 Sumter St.