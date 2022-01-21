Snow forecast prompts some Columbia-area restaurants to halt service for a night

A forecast of snow and icy road conditions forced many restaurants in Columbia to close their doors on the evening of Jan. 21 and comes as many restaurant owners are still dealing with the effects of rising COVID-19 cases at the beginning of the month.

Coa Agaveria y Cocina, Terra Restaurant and Lula Drake Wine Parlour are some of the spots that closed doors the evening of Jan. 21 in an effort to keep staff safe and to keep patrons off the streets. It comes after a winter storm warning was issued for the Midlands until early Jan. 22 morning.

The National Weather Service currently has Columbia in a winter storm warning until 7 a.m. Jan. 22. The organization projects up to three inches of snow and .1 inches of ice.

Weekends are some of the busiest times for restaurants and with South Carolina's Restaurant Week, where restaurants offer special deals on meals, coming to a close on Jan. 23, the weather is yet another headache in the last two years of struggles for restaurant owners and goers in the city.

"In the end it is a weekend. It is our busiest two days of the week, Friday and Saturday, so it really kills our sales for this week," said Christian Macias of Coa. The Vista bar and restaurant's closing was announced on social media late afternoon Jan. 21.

But some restaurant owners are playing it by ear and waiting to see what will happen, after last week's predicted snow fall never came to fruition in Columbia.

Chris Davis, co-owner of Hendrix on Main Street along with multiple popular spots in Five Points, said that he's leaving the decision to managers and staff, following whatever his staff is most comfortable with given the predicted conditions. He said the weather comes at a time that has already been tough for businesses.

Other business owners figured that the weather would cause people to stay in their homes instead of eating out and decided to close to save money and resources.

"With the weather, we didn't have a ton of reservations so it's like 'Is it worth it to bring the staff out if we're not going to be rocking and rolling?'" Mike Davis, owner and chef of Terra in West Columbia.

Restaurants that are closed Jan. 21

Coa Agaveria y Cocina

Lula Drake Wine Parlour

Terra Restaurant

The War Mouth

Goat's

Editor's note: This list will be updated as restaurants announce plans