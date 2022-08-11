Sky Bistro & Lounge on Washington Street fully opening for dine-in service soon

If you've gotten a taste of Sky Bistro Lounge on Washington and enjoyed it, you'll soon be able to dine in.

The new restaurant, which started offering take out only in March, will hold a grand opening ceremony on Friday, August 19 and officially open for indoor dining that day.

The new American restaurant and bar will have a fully stocked bar, with staple drinks like a margarita, and offer sandwich and wrap dishes as well as hefty entrees like chargrilled ribeye and salmon.

The kitchen will be led by head Chef Jameel Murray, who's spent close to a decade in Columbia kitchens like Charleston-based Main Street spot Hall's Chophouse and the Vista's Liberty Taproom and Grill. This is his first experience running the kitchen.

"I'm basically just putting the flavor out. The flavor that we have, nobody else has. There might be some comparable items that might have been seen on the menu somewhere else, but the flavor that we have is not going to be found anywhere else," Murray said in a previous interview.

The two-story spot, which features a full bar and a downstairs lounge area, will operate a hookah bar, for communal smoking.

It's the first restaurant venture for owners Dennis and Cynthia Harris, both of whom are retired military veterans who have been working on this project for close to a year.

"We've been here almost a year now trying to get everything together. We had to get the booths and the tables. It was just an empty shell when we got it... During COVID it was kind of hard to get people to do anything and there was a lot of backlog of stuff," Dennis said in an April interview.

The lounge sits just off of the city's Main Street, an area of town that's consistently growing — with spots like Ambrosia Taverna, an upscale Greek restaurant, and Charleston-based restaurant Prohibition coming to the street soon. Many well-known spots like Bourbon, a whiskey and cajun creole bar, and Hendrix, a rooftop bar and restaurant have been in the area for less than a decade.

The restaurant, located at 1120 Washington St., will host a grand opening on Friday, August 19 at 3 p.m. After that, the restaurant will be open Tuesdays through Thursdays from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m., Fridays from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. and will offer brunch on Saturdays and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.