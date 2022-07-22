Shaved ice spot Vampire Penguin closes doors after being open less than a year

A shaved ice and speciality dessert restaurant in Forest Acres has closed after less than a year in business, owners announced on social media July 9.

The announcement, made by Jo Cook and Wayne Prickett, owners of the franchise spot Vampire Penguin in Forest Acres, was met with dozens of comments expressing disappointment over the closing and expressions of appreciation for the business.

"The outpouring of love and encouragement and support was overwhelming," said Cook, who opened the dessert spot in October of last year after visiting a franchise location in Aiken. "This last weekend, you know, our customers, some who had never been here said, 'Oh, I wish we had come before. We always said we were going to come,' and some were faithful and they came the whole four days we were open."

The spot officially closed on July 17 after opening one last time for customers who wanted to get their shaved ice fix. And there were many who lamented the loss of the restaurant.

"Noooo, my daughter and I go here on our 'girls day out trips' with the goal to try every flavor. Why are you leaving us Vampire Penguin Columbia??" one comment read.

"This really breaks my heart! My lil family loves your lil place. Thankful we were able to come the times we did and to take family there when they came in," read another.

The place received rave reviews from members of the Columbia Eats and Columbia Foodies Facebook groups, and many members were equally as devastated when the restaurant ultimately closed its doors.

Cook cited the restaurant's location, which sat across from the Walmart in Forest Acres, as a key reason in the decision to close.

She claimed the population of homeless people near the area deterred families from visiting.

"Even before we opened, we did notice some things of the area that we were surrounded by that were a little concerning at the time. We, again, did not know the area very well, so that's kind of on us. We should have done a little bit more research," Cook said.

There are seven franchise locations in the state, according to the company's website. A location is still open in Lexington at 5076 Sunset Blvd.

Cook and Prickett don't currently plan on opening a future location in Columbia, according to Cook, but they're looking to North Carolina to open a new location in the future.

"(Opening a Columbia location) is certainly a possibility at some point. At this time, we've decided not to go that route," Cook said.