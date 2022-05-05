Second Columbia Publico location opens in the BullStreet District

The newest Publico Kitchen and Tap location has opened in the BullStreet District.

The Asian-Latin restaurant opened its doors on May 4 for dinner and is the second Columbia spot and the third Publico in total. The other locations are in Columbia's college nightlife district Five Points and another in Atlanta, GA.

The BullStreet location is open May 5 for the Cinco de May holiday, but has yet to release official hours for the location, according to the restaurant's social media page.

“Publico at BullStreet is going to be familiar enough that you know where you are when you walk in, but different enough from the Five Points restaurant to know that we’ve evolved in 2022,” owner Mike Duganier said in a statement when the restaurant was announced in January.

Duganier grew up in New York and has owned and operated restaurants throughout his life. He opened Publico in Five Points in November 2015. Three years later he added a second location in Georgia. And just this year, he opened up Boku Kitchen and Saloon, a pan-Asian inspired restaurant in Columbia's Vista.

Until last year, Duganier was aided by his business partner, Robert "Bob" McCarthy, who died before he and Duganier were able to officially open Boku.

"I want to make (Bob) proud. These were two projects that he was so excited to do. He was so passionate about the business and he was truly happy doing it," Duganier told the Free Times in a previous interview.

The restaurant is located in the BullStreet District, a growing area in Columbia that has a Starbucks and recently opened apartment complexes and is the home of Segra Park, where the Columbia Fireflies play ball.

A food hall, office spaces and more apartments have been announced for the future of the district.

Duganier said that the growing neighborhood appealed to him because he wants to have a restaurant in all of Columbia's major districts — the Vista, Five Points, BullStreet and Main Street. With the three locations — both Publicos and Boku — he's got restaurants in three of the four main districts.

The restaurant is located right outside of Segra Park at 2180 Boyce St., in the former BoneIn Barbecue restaurant space that closed in Feb. 2020.