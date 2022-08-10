Rush's in Lexington to close temporarily amid national labor shortage

Rush's, a local chain known for its burgers and hot dogs, will temporarily close a Lexington location, the restaurant group announced on social media Tuesday.

The Lexington location (at 5101 Sunset Blvd.), which is one of nine locations in the Columbia and Lexington area, will shut its doors starting August 14, citing the national labor shortage.

"We, like every other business in the world actually is having to deal with staffing issues," said Rush's President Don Alcorn. "We've been dealing with this since COVID ... and we had hoped by now that we'd be pretty much back to normal, but it's not happening."

Employees from the restaurant, which is known for slinging casual fast food fare like burgers and fries, will be relocated to other locations across the area.

The spot isn't the only local chain to temporarily close a location as a result of the ongoing labor shortage. In August of last year, a Lizard's Thicket location on Beltline Blvd. closed its doors citing lack of staff. In February, they officially closed the spot for good.

Historically, South Carolina has a lower labor force participation rate (proportion of the population ages 15 and older that is economically active) than the rest of the country. That number reached an all-time low in January 2022 at 57.1% and has slowly crept up in recent months to 57.5% in June, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

"You can ride down the street or highway and everybody's, all industries not only the hospitality (industry), but everybody's looking for employees and I think it's just the nature of the beast, people are not coming back to work or either they they're going in different streams of work," Alcorn said.

The company, which has operated in the area since the 1940s, pays $10 an hour for workers with no previous experience in the restaurant industry and matches pay for workers coming from other restaurant jobs. Over the course of the pandemic, Alcorn said the number of people who have applied for jobs has decreased but wasn't able to specify how many fewer applications they were receiving.

Alcorn believes the issue is a culmination of things, like people leaving jobs during COVID and not returning as well as losing seasonal workers like high school and college students who are about to start their school years.

In an attempt to incentivize people to apply, the restaurant chain has posted about hirings on their social media and posted signs in the restaurants, Alcorn said. He also said the company plans to launch a hiring campaign to push the initiative.

The Lexington location will remain closed until further notice, Alcorn said, but he's hopeful that the spot will be up and running again by Christmas of this year.

"It's gonna affect revenue, you know the income stream, but considering that we didn't have any options, it was the better, it was our decision. We had to do it at this time and we'll just have to deal with it until we can get it back up and running again," Alcorn said.