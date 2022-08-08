Roy's Grille in Lexington plans move to Irmo

Out with the fire. In with the smoke.
Roy's Grille, a longtime Lexington spot that operates out of an Exxon gas station, will soon move to Irmo and fill the spot of the now-closed Fire and Spice. The restaurant has been located inside of the Lexington gas station for over seven years and it will soon move to 7971 N. Woodrow St. in Irmo where Fire and Spice once sat, Roy's owner Chris Williams confirmed.
Owners of Fire and Spice, an American food lunch spot, announced on social media Sunday that they would be closing down the restaurant and that Roy's Grille would be taking over. And while patrons of the longtime Irmo restaurant were letdown by the closure, with the bulk of the over 200 comments on the post expressing dismay, many were excited about Roy's Grille.
"I guess I’ll have to be happy. I’m going to miss the heck out of Fire & Spice though!" one comment read.
The restaurant is set to open in the fall of this year, according to The State.
Williams, who owns both Roy's Grille and his own catering company, was one of three chefs from the state chosen for this year's Chef Ambassador program — a program created by the Department of Agriculture and Department of Parks and Recreations in 2014 to promote the state's culinary scene.
His gas station spot is known for its wide range of offerings, from a hearty breakfast selection to its burgers and barbecue that he serves alongside five homemade sauces. It's been long considered one of the standout gas station eateries and barbecue spots in the Midlands throughout its run at the original location.